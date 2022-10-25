Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
In memory of Felipe, Andrew and Angelica: GoFundMe for Lubbock family
LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe account for the family of Felipe and Andrew Madrid raised more than $7,000 as of Friday morning. Police responded to a shots-fired call and house fire early Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Felipe, 18, and Andrew, 15, were found dead...
everythinglubbock.com
Otto’s Granary is a unique shopping experience for everyone
LUBBOCK, Texas— Otto’s Granary has always been a staple of the Lubbock, TX community. However, we love to extend our charm to the rest of the country, shipping our branded products all over the nation. The sweet aroma of chocolate and coffee fills every corner of our shop, but you can experience the same delicious joy in your own home. Christmas lovers, Halloween decorators and geeks of all genres find our store and online selection as a collector’s paradise. Otto’s is located at 4119 Marsha Sharp Freeway or you can visit their website at ottosgranary.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Special needs Trunk or Treat at Monterey Church
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru sensory friendly trunk or treat for families and children with special needs will be made possible by PALS Home Health on October 29. The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Monterey Church located at 6111 82nd Street. For more information...
everythinglubbock.com
Levelland Animal Control Officer who died after crash is saving lives through organ donation
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Levelland Animal Control Officer who critically injured in a crash that killed his work partner, Crystal Goforth, on October 13, has died. Jonathan “Jon” Corder spent two weeks in the ICU at University Medical Center before his family made the difficult decision to take him off of life support on Thursday, October 22.
everythinglubbock.com
Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Oct. 29
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Saturday, October 29. According to a press release from WBU, the event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium. Participants can begin signing up for activities at 8:45 a.m. Admission is free, but food and...
everythinglubbock.com
If you don’t have plans for the weekend, Trends and Friends can help
LUBBOCK, Texas—Trends and friends can help you get ready for the weekend. Each week we give you a few things going on for the upcoming weekend. We hope you have a fun and safe weekend!
everythinglubbock.com
One-vehicle rollover in South Lubbock, LSO and DPS respond
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle roll over on 132nd and County Road 2300 around 10:00 a.m. The injuries were unknown at the time, LSO said. Keep checking back for more updates.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Mac Shack food truck is more than just mac and cheese
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Mac Shack food truck has a passion for serving the Lubbock area community. They specialize in gourmet macaroni and cheese. We serve the entire South Plains and travel anywhere to work special events and cater. You can keep up with them on social media and find them at Food Trucks For A Cause. They are serving up a new family pack that you have got to try. Stay in touch at txmacshack.com or on social media: @txmacshack.
everythinglubbock.com
South Plains Mall is ready for this year’s mall-idays
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s not too early to start your holiday shopping. South Plains Mall has all you need with tons of sales.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
everythinglubbock.com
Dynamic detective duo: LPD recognizes detective couple for their dedication to the community
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) celebrated and recognized three retirees and awarded two detectives for their dedication to serving the community. LPD Detective Olivia Boggs was honored for her committment to a May 2021 investigation involving 33-year-old Robert David Fyke who drove from Lubbock...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock elementary school was on alert after shots fired nearby, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School on placed on alert after a shooting occurred near the school in the 3200 block of 110th street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim and the suspect had an on...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
One hurt in East Lubbock stabbing Friday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a stabbing in East Lubbock on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 10:00 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Fir Avenue. This is a developing story. CheckEverythingLubbock.com for updates.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man nearly run off the road by ex-girlfriend, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock driver was almost forced off the road while going south on West Loop 289 on Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was stopped in the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue when someone, later...
everythinglubbock.com
‘No continued threat to the public,’ LPD says in deadly North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement on Thursday afternoon about the fatal shooting of Servero Losoya, 55, in North Lubbock on Friday, October 21. In the newest statement, LPD reassured the community that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: October 28th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Mild with clouds increasing, storms developing in the evening. Chance of rain: 70%. High of 52°. Winds N 20-25 MPH. Tonight:. Rain tapers off around sunset, with chilly conditions and skies clearing through the...
everythinglubbock.com
“Fall Back”: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6
LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: October 27th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Severe storms east. Low of 47°. Winds NNE 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High of 52°. Winds N 15-20 MPH. Severe storms are expected to develop across portions of the South Plains...
Comments / 0