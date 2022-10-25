Read full article on original website
Appstate Homecoming Parade to close Downtown Streets
TODAY, Friday, October 28th is the App State Homecoming Parade. The parade BEGINS AT 6pm and will last APPROXIMATELY 45 Minutes to 1Hour. It will travel from Watauga County Health Services Lot on Poplar Grove Connector along King Street, into downtown Boone and down Appalachian Street where it will end in Peacock Lot. Downtown King Street will be SHUT DOWN for through traffic at 5:55 PM.
The Town of Boone’s Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Plant has been awarded the “Gold Star” honor for the North Carolina Area Wide Optimization Award
Named after the current Director of Public Works, Ricky L. Miller, who has served the Town of Boone for 35 years, the Town of Boone’s Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Plant has been awarded the “Gold Star” honor for the North Carolina Area Wide Optimization Award (AWOP).
The Caldwell Arts Council will be hosting a one day Holiday Pop-Up Market on Small Business Saturday, November 26th, 2022!
The event will run from 10am to 4pm, with set up available from 8-10am, and break down beginning at 4pm. Artists will set up and manage their own booths for a fee of $30. All sales are commission-free, and artists will run their transactions through their own booths. Floor Plans with available booth spaces inside the Caldwell Arts Council are available on our website: www.caldwellarts.com Interested artists should send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with a short description of their work and 1-2 photos of the items available for sale in order to sign up for the event. The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW in Lenoir, NC and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.
Boone 150 Sacred Sounds to play Saturday the 29th
Originally scheduled for October 1st, the Town of Boone’s sesquicentennial celebration, the Boone 150, will continue on Saturday, October 29th, at Three Forks Baptist Church, with Sacred Sounds, featuring performances by local church groups and choirs, starting at 2:00 p.m. The concert will feature a number of local musicians...
AppHealthCare Will no longer provide drive-thru CV-19 tests
Due to the apparent reduction of Covid-19 AppHealthCare is going to stop offering drive-thru testing at the Watauga location. Starting November 1st, AppHealthCare will transition services to follow a Test to Treat model by offering sick visit appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30am-11:00am. AppHealthCare will still be offering at home test kits for things like testing for work and travel. For more information about COVID-19, visit AppHealthCare.com or call the AppHealthCare COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970 during the hours of 8:00-4:45pm, Monday through Friday.
Blowing Rock Halloween Festival this Saturday
The Town of Blowing Rock's Halloween Festival will take place on Saturday, October 29 and will have tons of FREE fun in a full afternoon of spooky activities!. This is among the best Halloween events for kids of ALL ages. The festival will be held in Memorial Park, located right in the middle of downtown. Games, Hayrides Downtown, the Monster March costume parade, Main Street Trick or Treating, a Costume Contest and the Moonlight Scavenger Hunt. Get more details at BlowingRock.com/halloween.
BooneDrugs Inc. is offering plans to help others afford vitamins
Boone Drugs Inc. Announces Free Vitamin Program. Area residents are encouraged to visit their local Boone Drug location and register to receive free vitamins for every member of their household. A 30-day supply of Good Neighbor Pharmacy Complete Multi Vitamins for children, adults, seniors and pre-natal customers, are available free...
Man who Assaulted woman and attempted to kidnap her has been apprehended
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Boone Police investigated an incident that resulted in an arrest of a local resident involving several serious crimes. The victim reported the suspect, identified as Cosean Patrick Patterson (DOB 7/17/1993) of Boone, physically assaulted her. After the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for the following offenses: First Degree Kidnapping, Assault by Strangulation, Assault on a Female, Communicating Threats, Interfering with Emergency Communication, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Boone Police arrested Patterson in the area of Summer Drive in Boone. Patterson was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where he received a $100,000.00 secured bond. Patterson is next scheduled to appear in court on November 21, 2022.
