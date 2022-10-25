Read full article on original website
Cache, surrounding area deal with power issues caused by rain
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People living in Cache experienced some bizarre power issues throughout Friday. Viewers called to tell us about those issues saying their power has been flashing on and off since 2 a.m. A spokesperson with PSO said electric crews initially suspected an issue with a breaker at...
Firefighters contain Lawton structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were able to contain a structure fire in the southwest part of the the city before it got to out of control on Friday. Crews were called to the area of SW 5th and Garfield around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a home being on fire.
Crash causes slow-down on I-44
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into the median. The wreck took place a little after 11 a.m. at mile marker 30 on I-44. According to officials on the scene, the crash occurred after a...
Walters and Cotton County residents sparingly use new 911 system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials say Cotton County residents are not using the new 9-1-1 system and are asking that they start calling. Police Chief Phillip Wolfenbarger started 30 days after the new system was put in. He says he has spent the last year in office directing people to call 9-1-1.
Public comment sought in Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge cell tower proposal
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for the public’s thoughts on the possibility of constructing a cellular communications tower in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The proposed project would help improve the area’s access to emergency communications, as well as providing fiber optic...
7News First Alert Weather: Storm system lifts northeast leaving behind a pleasant Halloween weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, lingering light showers with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. On Saturday, lingering light showers through the first half of the day with a few break in the clouds before sunset. Highs will top out in the in the low 60s with temperatures in the mid-50s for the Lawton Residential Trick-or-Treating.
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
7News First Alert Weather: Slow moving upper-level low keeps on-and-off showers through Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, isolated-to-scattered strong-to-severe storms are possible before 2:00 AM. The main threats for storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, localized flooding and the chance for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-to-Throckmorton line. Thunderstorms will transition to cold showers before daybreak with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.
Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday. According to our photographer on the scene,...
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
Rain, cold and possible severe weather headed to Texoma
Weather change is expected to come to Texoma Thursday, October 27, 2022 bringing with it cold, rainy, and severe weather.
City Parks Public Meetings End
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The final meeting to discuss reducing public land marks the start of changes to the city’s master parks plan. “We’ll go ahead and compile all the public input from all the different meetings and have a complete package of all the parks throughout the city.”
Storm chances increase Thursday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.
Construction underway for new apartments, The Kate, in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may be hearing quite the commotion in downtown Wichita Falls as progress is being made on “The Kate” apartments located in the old Petroleum Building. “This was the most challenging project I have ever had to fund,” building owner, Will Kelty said. When Kelty first came to Wichita Falls, he […]
Wichita Falls Police investigate city’s latest homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a reported homicide near downtown. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, on October 26, 2022, arond 3:30 p.m., police were sent to a report of a deceased person in the 1300 block of 11th Street. Officers located 70-year-old James Shierling deceased inside the apartment. Hughes […]
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
33-Year-Old Laramie James Reid Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita falls Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway at around 7 p.m.
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
Suspect wanted in Welch Street murder
The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warrant for murder for a fatal shooting Thursday night.
