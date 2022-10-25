LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, lingering light showers with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. On Saturday, lingering light showers through the first half of the day with a few break in the clouds before sunset. Highs will top out in the in the low 60s with temperatures in the mid-50s for the Lawton Residential Trick-or-Treating.

LAWTON, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO