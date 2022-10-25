Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Out indefinitely
Atkinson (upper body) is out indefinitely, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. Atkinson has yet to resume skating and has not seen any action this season. Coach John Tortorella said that his upper-body injury took a turn for the worse and that Atkinson is not close to a return at this time.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury
Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
Jets’ Blake Wheeler scores in OT, beating Coyotes in new home
Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes’ debut at Mullett Arena with
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Suffers setback in recovery
Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be scratched Friday
Marchand, who returned from a hip injury for Thursday's 5-1 win against Detroit, will be a healthy scratch Friday versus Columbus. While Marchand scored two goals and three points Thursday night, the Bruins don't want to use him on back-to-back nights so soon after getting back into the lineup. Marchand missed Boston's first seven games of the season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Originally he wasn't expected to return until after Thanksgiving, but he was able to come back ahead of schedule.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Produces three points
Kane scored a goal and added two assists during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Kane, who has seven points during his past three appearances, continued his habit of torching the Oilers. The 2007 No. 1 overall draft pick has collected 62 career points against the Oilers, the most among active skaters. Kane's third-period goal briefly tied the game at 5-5. Kane generated a team-high six shots in 22:26 of ice time against the Oilers. He dressed for his 1,114th career game Thursday, tying Brent Seabrook for third most in team history.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
CBS Sports
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Johnson has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury he picked up during Week 5, but he has a chance to return in Week 8 after logging a full practice Friday. If available, he figures to play a modest role along the Jets' defensive line. Before his injury, he recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing at least 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Adam Gotsis: Not with team for Week 8
Gotsis (not injury related) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos. Gotsis landed on the injury report Friday as a non-participant and didn't travel with the team to Denver, but his absence is being listed as not injury related. He played over 20 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of the first six games of the season before not seeing the field at all in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Dean Marlowe: Expected to start Sunday
Marlowe is expected to start at strong safety in the absence of Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) during Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Hawkins picked up a concussion during Atlanta's Week 7 loss to Cincinnati and was ruled out for Sunday's contest at the beginning of the week. Marlowe, who'll be making his 17th NFL start, played 15 defensive snaps in Hawkins' absence against the Bengals but figures to see an expanded role versus the Panthers. Across his last 38 appearances, Marlowe has totaled 96 tackles, five pass defenses, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Hits pay dirt in loss
Murray rushed eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Murray took a backseat to fellow running back Melvin Gordon in Week 7, playing 31 of the Broncos' 79 offensive snaps while Gordon was in on 40 snaps. With that said, the veteran accounted for Denver's only touchdown in the contest. Murray's decline in usage seemed inevitable after head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Melvin Gordon would start while Murray would have a role off the bench after the Broncos' barely used Gordon in Week 6. Though it's difficult to predict how what the backfield split will look like going forward, it's important to note that fellow back Mike Boone was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering an ankle injury Sunday. This should open up opportunities for both Murray and Gordon. The 32-year-old will look to improve upon his performance with a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not spotted at practice Friday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't on the field during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill didn't practice Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's session. With the quarterback not taking the field for the early part of Friday's practice, his status for Sunday's game against the Texans will need to be monitored closely, with an added layer of context regarding his Week 8 availability slated to arrive upon the arrival of the team's final injury report. If Tannehill is unavailable this weekend, Malik Willis would be in line to start against Houston.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Reaches new deal with Cards
Wainwright agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 41-year-old informed the organization earlier this week he plans to continue his career in 2023, and it didn't take long for the two sides to comes to terms. Wainwright finished the campaign with a 3.71 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 143:54 K:BB over 191.2 innings, though he dealt with some timing issues in his pitching motion down the stretch and surrendered 23 runs across six starts in September and October. The right-hander will attempt to right the ship ahead of spring training as he enters his 18th MLB season.
CBS Sports
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Dealing with illness
Henderson didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Henderson wasn't spotted on the field for the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, and the reason for his absence now is known. With Cam Akers (personal) also not slated to practice this week, Malcolm Brown was the only running back on the active roster taking part, while Kyren Williams (ankle) joined him after the Rams designated him for return from IR on Wednesday. Henderson will have two more days to return to drills before the team potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Giants' Elerson Smith: Returns to practice Wednesday
Smith (lower leg) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith landed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a right leg injury he suffered during practice a few weeks earlier. The second-year linebacker will now have a 21-day window to be added to the active roster, or he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Spurs waive recent lottery pick Joshua Primo for unclear reasons
The San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo, the team announced on Friday. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich declined to offer an explanation for the team's decision, nor does the team's official statement offer any clarity. In pure basketball terms, this is one of the more surprising moves in recent memory.
