Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
FAIRBANK, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man who reportedly fled the scene of an accident charged with 3rd OWI

An Iowa City man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident while intoxicated. Police say the incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 8:20pm on Highway 6 East. According to the arrest report, 51-year-old Jason Northam of Dover Street was involved in a motor vehicle accident and fled the scene. He was found within 100 yards of the vehicle with a key to the vehicle in his pocket. Upon contact, Northam reportedly had the odor of ingested alcohol and performed poorly on field tests.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Third teen arrested, charged in July burglary, vandalism case in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A third teen has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in a series of burglaries and vandalism in July. Police on Friday said they arrested 18-year-old Koda Holst, from Cedar Rapids. Holst in the third teen charged in connection to the burglaries and acts...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

One person dead after Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U-turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon

A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
OLIN, IA
KCRG.com

Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby

BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A warm start to the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar County extends burn ban

CEDAR COUNTY, IA
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child

A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Parents in Uvalde School District call on officers to resign

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

NewBo City Market celebrates 'Day of the Dead'

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Crews cleanup chlorine leak at Cedar Rapids water plant

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Four year old found in pond in Fairbank

(Fairbank)The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says on Friday, at approximately 5:05 PM, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing four year old child. The child was reportedly last seen at approximately 3:45 PM in the front yard of his residence in the 1400 block of 145th Street Fairbank, IA. Multiple agencies responded to assist with the search. An extensive search was conducted of the residence, curtilage, surrounding fields, ditches, structures and ponds. At approximately 11:40 PM, the child was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
FAIRBANK, IA
KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

