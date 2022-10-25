ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2023 Ford Escape Gets a New Face, More Tech, and ST-Line Trims

By Aaron Cole
 3 days ago
The softer side of Ford’s compact SUV duo is a little edgier now. The 2023 Ford Escape made its debut Tuesday sporting a revised look and a trio of ST-inspired trims that strike out among the lineup with spicier looks, although the hardware remains the same.

In addition to new looks, the new Escape earns its tech credentials with an available touchscreen that’s a foot or longer that updates itself over the air and additional driver-assistance features in the name of safety. To the former, the Escape has an available 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. To the latter, the new Escape adds blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and Ford’s next-generation Intersection Assist system that spots and helps to avoid pedestrians in crosswalks.

Like last year, the 2023 Escape is available Base, Active, Platinum, and Plug-In Hybrid models in addition to the ST-Line, ST-Line Select, and ST-Line Elite. Most of the differences are cosmetic, including a mesh grille, rear spoiler and skid plate. The ST-Line is powered by an inline-three that makes 180 horsepower, and the Select and Elite get a 250-hp inline-four. Front-wheel drive is standard on the ST-Line, and all-wheel drive is optional. On the Select and Elite versions, all-wheel drive is the only option.

The Escape Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid soldier on with a 2.5-liter inline-four married to electric motors and batteries. Ford says a front-wheel-drive Escape Hybrid will manage up to 550 miles per tank of fuel, which is slightly less than the 582 miles the 2022 Escape was rated for, although Ford said it expects the same 41-mpg combined rating from the EPA. The Plug-In Hybrid Escape targets 37 miles of all-electric range, which is the same as last year’s version, and a 3.5-hour charge time on a Level 2 charger.

Cosmetically, the 2023 Escape bumps its Blue Oval into the grille again and adds an LED bar that spans the hood. Headlights and running lamps are a little sharper this time around, while the taillights were warmed over with a new LED signature.

Ford says the new 2023 Escape should reach dealers early next year.

