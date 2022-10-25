ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Damian Lewis on grief, espionage and his new musical ambitions: 'When someone dies prematurely, you're left careering in a different direction'

The entrance to the private members’ club is so unobtrusive it is barely visible. I walk up the back stairs to a well-disguised roof terrace. A member of staff seems to know why I’m here, and shows me to a discreet table with barely a word. Damian Lewis is sitting there alone, tucking into a plate of sea bass. “Sorry, I couldn’t wait,” he says, looking up. “I was starving.” We move on to the veranda – an even more private spot. I half expect him to show me a secret code, tell me to consign it to memory, and walk away. It feels like a scene from a spy novel.
Centre Daily

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere Date Night: Red Carpet Photos

Too cute! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi showed off their love while walking the Enola Holmes 2premiere red carpet in New York City on Thursday, October 27. The Stranger Things star, 18, wore a pink gown adorned with silver flowers while laughing with her boyfriend, 20, on the red carpet for her upcoming movie, set to premiere via Netflix on November 4. Jake, for his, part looked dapper in an all-black suit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

