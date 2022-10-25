Read full article on original website
What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?
This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
Luxurious Home for Sale in Yakima You’ll Love. Can You Afford it?
It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.
One of a Kind Halloween Experience Happening Now in Yakima, WA
I have been anxiously waiting to spread the word about one of the most unique Halloween experiences you can have this season and it's the only place to do it in the entire United States! Right here in Yakima, Washington!. According to the event set-up on the Yakima Valley Trolleys...
Desiring a Job? Show Off Your Resume to These Yakima Valley Spots
So, you're looking for a job. Below are local businesses hiring in the Yakima Valley that are a fantastic starting point for someone truly searching for a job. First things first, are you able to get to the said job on your own? If not, can you catch a ride with someone, ride the bus or walk?
Many Yakima Residents, Sour On Trick Or Treating
With Halloween on the minds of most people, a common thought among kids (especially me back in the day) is, “what houses are giving away the good stuff?” & “Who has the full size candy bars?” Heck, I’ve even asked, “Which house should we stay away from, the one that gives out toothpaste?” Knowing that those were the questions on my young mind, I now ask myself, “do I have enough candy to hand out”, or “should I even bother?”
3 Stops You’ve Got to Make When Visiting Yakima, Washington
Everywhere has special places you've got to check out and if I had to narrow it down to three spots in Yakima, Washington this is where I would go! Message us with your ideas and we can see who comes out on top!. When Visiting Yakima You Must Stop At.
Join the Legends Casino Hotel Costume Contest 2022 with 5 Payouts
If you're looking for a place to show off your costume, Legends Casino Hotel out in Toppenish is back for Halloween 2022 with its incredible costume contest. There will be live music, and dancing and the top five costumes will win money!. Legends Casino Hotel Halloween Costume Contest 2022. On...
Interview: ‘Shorty’ has been Haunting the Capitol Theatre in Yakima for 80+ Years
Many have heard of Shorty, the ghost that haunts the Capitol Theatre. But how much do you actually know? What are some of the experiences? Well, I was lucky enough to have a chit chat with some of the crew (current and past) of the Capital Theatre, including CEO Charlie Robin.
5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank
If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday
Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
Adorable Romantic Comedy Filmed in Yakima Gets Rave Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes
There's a movie that was filmed in the Yakima Valley that's worth watching and now it's scored a great review score on Rotten Tomatoes. One reviewer called the movie "The Office Meets Beetlejuice"...and it works. I got a chance to screen the movie over the weekend and I fell in love with the film.
Did You Know The Term ‘Flying Saucer’ Was Coined in Yakima?
Did you know that the term "Flying Saucer" was coined in Yakima, Wa.? Yup, believe it or not, back on June 24th, 1947, aviator Kenneth Arnold witnessed something strange that lead to the term we know today as "Flying Saucers" according to Wikipedia. The story goes that Arnold was flying his personal airplane near Mt. Rainier. He was out searching for a missing C46 airplane that had a $5,000 reward. After seeing a couple flashes of light, he was able to narrow down where the light was coming from. Roughly 200 miles away from Mt. Baker. When in the distance he saw 9 lights flying in a formation like a "flock of geese". The more he looked, the more he could tell that these were not normal planes.
5 Things Yakima Can Jack-O’-Lantern Besides A Pumpkin
If the old man on the porch whittling things has taught me anything, it’s to not come on his property, and also with a knife, patience, and an inanimate object, you can do anything that deals with a knife and an inanimate object. With it being the season of...
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
Vote Your Ballot Yet Yakima? It’s Almost Election Day
Less than two weeks from the November general election and ballots are trickling into the Yakima County Auditor's Office. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says 11,552 ballots have been returned to the Yakima County Auditor's Office or 9.11 percent. Ross expects to see a 50 to 55 percent turnout for...
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center
Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
Looking For Opportunities? Heritage University Wants to Help
A small university in Toppenish is making big impacts on lives in the Yakima Valley by awarding full-ride scholarships to area high school students again this year. Plus officials at Heritage University say every fall many incoming freshman students are also awarded institutional HU Excellence funds as part of financial aid packaging. The funds combined with state and federal grant money means many students only have to cover a minimal amount to pay for full time tuition. School officials say Heritage University "excellence Scholarships support incoming freshman with an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of less than $14,956. The gap between EFC, Federal Pell Grant, Washington State Need Grant and a subsidized Stafford Direct Loan eligibility will be covered by the HU Excellence Scholarship."
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
