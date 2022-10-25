ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.3 KFFM

What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?

This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Luxurious Home for Sale in Yakima You’ll Love. Can You Afford it?

It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Many Yakima Residents, Sour On Trick Or Treating

With Halloween on the minds of most people, a common thought among kids (especially me back in the day) is, “what houses are giving away the good stuff?” & “Who has the full size candy bars?” Heck, I’ve even asked, “Which house should we stay away from, the one that gives out toothpaste?” Knowing that those were the questions on my young mind, I now ask myself, “do I have enough candy to hand out”, or “should I even bother?”
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank

If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of

Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday

Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
107.3 KFFM

Did You Know The Term ‘Flying Saucer’ Was Coined in Yakima?

Did you know that the term "Flying Saucer" was coined in Yakima, Wa.? Yup, believe it or not, back on June 24th, 1947, aviator Kenneth Arnold witnessed something strange that lead to the term we know today as "Flying Saucers" according to Wikipedia. The story goes that Arnold was flying his personal airplane near Mt. Rainier. He was out searching for a missing C46 airplane that had a $5,000 reward. After seeing a couple flashes of light, he was able to narrow down where the light was coming from. Roughly 200 miles away from Mt. Baker. When in the distance he saw 9 lights flying in a formation like a "flock of geese". The more he looked, the more he could tell that these were not normal planes.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists

6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Vote Your Ballot Yet Yakima? It’s Almost Election Day

Less than two weeks from the November general election and ballots are trickling into the Yakima County Auditor's Office. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says 11,552 ballots have been returned to the Yakima County Auditor's Office or 9.11 percent. Ross expects to see a 50 to 55 percent turnout for...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam

Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center

Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Looking For Opportunities? Heritage University Wants to Help

A small university in Toppenish is making big impacts on lives in the Yakima Valley by awarding full-ride scholarships to area high school students again this year. Plus officials at Heritage University say every fall many incoming freshman students are also awarded institutional HU Excellence funds as part of financial aid packaging. The funds combined with state and federal grant money means many students only have to cover a minimal amount to pay for full time tuition. School officials say Heritage University "excellence Scholarships support incoming freshman with an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of less than $14,956. The gap between EFC, Federal Pell Grant, Washington State Need Grant and a subsidized Stafford Direct Loan eligibility will be covered by the HU Excellence Scholarship."
107.3 KFFM

Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims

Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy