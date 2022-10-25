ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Sporting News

Did Mac Jones' interception hit the sky cam wire in Patriots' loss to Bears?

The Patriots and cameras, name a more iconic duo. Mac Jones was unspectacular on "Monday Night Football." The quarterback, returning from a high-ankle sprain, went 3-for-6 passing with an ugly interception before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Well, Jones and the Patriots might actually have a gripe...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bailey Zappe singing on the sideline

Monday night might have been a bad night for the New England Patriots as a team, as they fell to the Chicago Bears by a lopsided score of 33-14, but it was a pretty good night for Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, who replaced starting quarterback Mac Jones midway through the game. But his highlight of the game might have come on the sidelines, not on the field.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers

Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
NFL

Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: It's time to trade Ezekiel Elliott

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the NFL, break down the Week 8 matchups, give you their sleepers and talk trade targets.
NFL

Move The Sticks: Jets trade for James Robinson, Patriots' QB situation & Top 10 early steals from 2022 draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Jets trading for Jaguars RB James Robinson. Next, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Bears and Patriots, with a focus on New England's QB situation. Then, the pair give their takes on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Raiders WR Davante Adams, as both players were acquired from trades this past offseason. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class.
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire

The bad news out of Week 7 was the significant injury to rookie fantasy stud Breece Hall (suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season). Hall had established himself as a legitimate RB1 and this turn of events will leave thousands of fantasy managers scrambling for a replacement this week. Adding to the bad news: Hall's backup and likely rest-of-season RB2 Michael Carter is already rostered in 72% of NFL.com leagues.

