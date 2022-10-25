ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

counton2.com

CCSO investigating fatal car-vs-pedestrian crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision in Ravenel. According to CCSO, the incident happened on Highway 17 southbound near Edwards Drive around 7:15 p.m. Highway 17 southbound closed in the area as of 7:40 p.m. Drivers were asked...
RAVENEL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist “popped a wheelie” before Coleman Blvd. crash, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash that involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It happened […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD traffic enforcement details for Halloween weekend

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement this weekend to ensure residents enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Officers will target impaired and aggressive driving and visible patrols throughout the city. Officers in both marked and unmarked police cars will...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a West Ashley woman last seen at the Charleston International Airport. According to CCSO, Hadjia Fall (21) was reported missing by her brother on October 26. She was last seen at the Charleston International Airport...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting

Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting. Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville …. Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting. CPD, King Street businesses push for safe Halloween …. CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport. CPD, King Street businesses push for...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

CPD seeking info on King Street Assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to identify two people in reference to an October 23 assault. According to CPD, the incident happened near 565 King Street. CPD said that neither of the individuals are wanted and did not specify whether they were involved...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating attempted armed robbery on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Johns Island Wednesday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was approached by two men in masks at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Edenvale and Bohicket Roads. The suspects demanded money, cut the victim and left in a car, Knapp says.
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville. The hotel parking lot has been taped off by police. One person has...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

