Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
CCSO investigating fatal car-vs-pedestrian crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision in Ravenel. According to CCSO, the incident happened on Highway 17 southbound near Edwards Drive around 7:15 p.m. Highway 17 southbound closed in the area as of 7:40 p.m. Drivers were asked...
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
Motorcyclist “popped a wheelie” before Coleman Blvd. crash, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash that involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It happened […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
Officials: Car hits deer, crashes into Johns Island home after losing control
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – St. John’s Fire District said a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a home on Johns Island Thursday morning. According to officials, fire crews and Charleston County EMS responded around 2:30 a.m. after the driver reportedly hit a deer before losing control of the car and striking a house […]
Fire burns at Colleton County mobile home for second time
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home that officials believe was intentionally set on fire earlier this year burned for a second time Thursday night. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews arrived to find the single wide mobile home burning near the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road. Fire officials said half the building […]
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
abcnews4.com
CPD traffic enforcement details for Halloween weekend
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement this weekend to ensure residents enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Officers will target impaired and aggressive driving and visible patrols throughout the city. Officers in both marked and unmarked police cars will...
abcnews4.com
Long Point Road at Needlerush Pkwy back open after closure due to flooding
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1:20pm): The roadway is back open, police say. Mount Pleasant Police Department says Long Point Road at Needlerush Parkway is shut down going towards Highway 17 due to flooding. There is one passible lane on Long Point Road going towards 526. MPPD officers...
counton2.com
CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a West Ashley woman last seen at the Charleston International Airport. According to CCSO, Hadjia Fall (21) was reported missing by her brother on October 26. She was last seen at the Charleston International Airport...
live5news.com
Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
abcnews4.com
Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
counton2.com
Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting
Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting. Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville …. Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting. CPD, King Street businesses push for safe Halloween …. CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport. CPD, King Street businesses push for...
counton2.com
CPD seeking info on King Street Assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to identify two people in reference to an October 23 assault. According to CPD, the incident happened near 565 King Street. CPD said that neither of the individuals are wanted and did not specify whether they were involved...
West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee. Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021. One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigating attempted armed robbery on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Johns Island Wednesday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was approached by two men in masks at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Edenvale and Bohicket Roads. The suspects demanded money, cut the victim and left in a car, Knapp says.
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville. The hotel parking lot has been taped off by police. One person has...
Comments / 0