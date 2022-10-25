ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde Reveals New Solo Album ‘Relentless’

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ABJp_0im5iHwW00

Chrissie Hynde is working on new music and though she has kept mum on most of the details of the album, The Pretenders’ singer did reveal that album will be called Relentless.

“We have a new album coming out, ‘Relentless,'” wrote Hynde on her social media pages. “For some reason, which I don’t quite understand, it takes ages to get an album out these days—i.e. waiting for vinyl factories. I’m not even sure if we have a record deal. I’ll have to ask my management if I remember.”

A follow-up to her 2021 collaborative album with multi-instrumentalist, and Pretenders’ lead guitarist, James Walbourne, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan (2021)—followed by the film Tomorrow is a Long Time, documenting the making of the album, which initially started as a YouTube series—and The Pretenders’ 11th album Hate For Sale, released in 2020, Hynde’s upcoming third solo album is expected to feature members of her current touring band along with other guest artists who have not been revealed at this time.

Warming up to the new music, Hynde and her band recently finished a select number of small shows in the U.K.to warm up around the new music and will kick off a bigger tour before the album is even released.

“Suffering here being off the road,” said Hynde in her post. “Going to try to map out some touring for next year soon—more U.K. and Europe. We’ve spent most of our touring life in the States—never even been to Poland. It’s been years since we’ve been to France and Spain and Germany and Italy and Scandinavia, Holland. Belgium. One of the reasons we got in a band was to see the world. Stick to the plan!”

Hynde added, “As I explained in my last post, we’re going to have to go into bigger venues, or else it’s straight to the poor house. As long as we break even I’ll be happy. I’ve never liked arenas and I loathe stadiums as I’ve said many times. Stadiums are for sports—2000 capacity is Optimus. I’m not sure if Optimus is a word but you get my drift.”

In 2015, Hynde published her autobiography, Reckless: My Life as a Pretender, and followed it up with a limited edition book of her artwork Adding The Blue—the title pulled from the closing track on her 2014 solo album Stockholm—in 2018.

Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

November 2022 New Music Releases

Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer. A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use...
KANSAS STATE
Louder

The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour

Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen will bring the Hollywood Vampires to The UK next summer. American supergroup The Hollowood Vampires have announced a UK tour. The band – whose core members are singer Alice Cooper, plus guitarists Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen – will...
American Songwriter

Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour

Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

House of the Dragon fans spot disturbing detail in Rhaenyra scene that stays true to books

The first season of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic conclusion.Fans are already running through every detail in the 10th and final episode of season one, which aired on Sunday (23 October).Spoilers for House of the Dragon below! You have been warned!After Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) manages to make it out of King’s Landing on her dragon Maelys, she flies to Dragonstone to inform Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s death – and Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) subsequent ascension to the throne.The shock of learning of her father’s death appears to induce early...
The Independent

‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character

House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
American Songwriter

Review: Best of the Beatles… A Revolver Revelation

The Beatles/Revolver (box set edition/Universal) While Sgt. Pepper has long been considered the early apex of the Beatles’ early accomplishments, it could be argued…and effectively so…that it was Revolver that represented the band’s ultimate achievement. Still, that prognosis is complicated by the fact that in America, their releases were abbreviated and in some cases bastardized in the fact that up until Pepper, songs from one UK album were omitted or grafted onto other releases in order to accommodate marketing schedules or the need to limit the number of tracks any one American album could include. In the U.S., that meant 12 songs, whereas, in England, 14 songs were the standard.
American Songwriter

Drake Delays Release of Collaborative Album, ‘Her Loss’

The world will have to wait one more week for the recently announced full-length collaborative album from rappers Drake and 21 Savage. Drake took to social media, alerting fans on Instagram that producer Noah “40” Shebib had contracted COVID-19 while working on the album. He wrote, “Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon.” The same message was shared by 21 Savage on his Instagram Story.
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy