Chrissie Hynde Reveals New Solo Album ‘Relentless’

Chrissie Hynde is working on new music and though she has kept mum on most of the details of the album, The Pretenders’ singer did reveal that album will be called Relentless.

“We have a new album coming out, ‘Relentless,'” wrote Hynde on her social media pages. “For some reason, which I don’t quite understand, it takes ages to get an album out these days—i.e. waiting for vinyl factories. I’m not even sure if we have a record deal. I’ll have to ask my management if I remember.”

A follow-up to her 2021 collaborative album with multi-instrumentalist, and Pretenders’ lead guitarist, James Walbourne, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan (2021)—followed by the film Tomorrow is a Long Time, documenting the making of the album, which initially started as a YouTube series—and The Pretenders’ 11th album Hate For Sale, released in 2020, Hynde’s upcoming third solo album is expected to feature members of her current touring band along with other guest artists who have not been revealed at this time.

Warming up to the new music, Hynde and her band recently finished a select number of small shows in the U.K.to warm up around the new music and will kick off a bigger tour before the album is even released.

“Suffering here being off the road,” said Hynde in her post. “Going to try to map out some touring for next year soon—more U.K. and Europe. We’ve spent most of our touring life in the States—never even been to Poland. It’s been years since we’ve been to France and Spain and Germany and Italy and Scandinavia, Holland. Belgium. One of the reasons we got in a band was to see the world. Stick to the plan!”

Hynde added, “As I explained in my last post, we’re going to have to go into bigger venues, or else it’s straight to the poor house. As long as we break even I’ll be happy. I’ve never liked arenas and I loathe stadiums as I’ve said many times. Stadiums are for sports—2000 capacity is Optimus. I’m not sure if Optimus is a word but you get my drift.”

In 2015, Hynde published her autobiography, Reckless: My Life as a Pretender, and followed it up with a limited edition book of her artwork Adding The Blue—the title pulled from the closing track on her 2014 solo album Stockholm—in 2018.

