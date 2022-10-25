Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
Medical Center Clinic Welcomes Racquel Hedman, PA-C To The Eye Institute
Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce the arrival of Racquel Hedman, PA-C, to the Eye Institute. Racquel completed her Bachelors of Science in Biomedical Sciences at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL where she graduated with honors. She went on to earn her Masters of Health Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Duke University in Durham, NC. Racquel is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She will be working under the direct supervision of board-certified ophthalmologist, Jennifer Murray, MD.
thepulsepensacola.com
Medical Center Clinic Welcomes Katrina Garofano, PA-C
Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of Katrina Garofano, PA-C, to the Ear, Nose, & Throat department. Katrina has more than six years of experience in the health care industry. She graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Nutrition Science from Auburn and earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of South Alabama. During her clinical rotations, she gained extensive patient-care experience while working in a variety of departments including family practice, pediatrics, and dermatology.
thepulsepensacola.com
Estuary Program Policy Board Approves First Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan for Pensacola and Perdido Bay Watersheds
The Pensacola & Perdido Bays Estuary Program (PPBEP) is pleased to announce the completion of the first ever Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan (CCMP) for the Pensacola and Perdido Bay Watersheds, including a target of restoring 1400 acres of oyster habitat in the Pensacola Bay System by 2032. The PPBEP...
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
PHOTOS: Port of Pensacola gives tour during Maritime Commerce Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, local and state officials, media and business leaders were invited to tour the Port of Pensacola and receive an inside look at the many tenants doing business in the port. With the Port of Pensacola being one of the smallest of 15 deep water ports in Florida, port director […]
‘Tripledemic’ affects Mobile hospitals; professionals say this is only the beginning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases have been increasing across the nation. Because of the increased amount of cases, health officials are calling this a “tripledemic.” Medical professionals in the Mobile area say the term “tripledemic” is accurate and that this is only the beginning […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Community Action Agency announces 22-23 low-income home energy assistance heating program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin scheduling appointments Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Heating Program (LIHEAP). The appointments are for the month of November and are scheduled on the last Tuesday of each month. MCA LIHEAP program is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income families in Mobile and Washington counties with their heating bills.
Gulf Shores adding more development to the city with 127 acres of open space
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen a large piece of land right off of County Road 8 in between Foley Beach Express and Highway 59. Well, those 127 acres are owned by the City of Gulf Shores. In a recent council meeting, the city council members said the land will be home to […]
Church raises $8k in parking fees during Destin Seafood Festival
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — When the public parking lots filled up during the Destin Seafood Festival, the parking lot at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea was making money and more space for visitors. The church offered a day spot for $10 for Oct. 7-9. In total, they raised $8,363.00. The church parking sat next to the City […]
Expansion project in the works for Pensacola International Airport
As the Pensacola International Airport breaks records when it comes to the number of travelers, city and airport officials say it's time to expand the airport.
thepulsepensacola.com
PSC to Host Foo Foo Fest Int’l Artist Presentation on Nov. 2
Second City Out The House Party also set for Nov. 9 in Ashmore Auditorium. Pensacola State College will host an artist presentation by Lara Sophie Benjamin ─ the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival Invited International Artist for 2022 ─ at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. A 2022 Foo Foo...
PSC to host Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams this Thursday. Williams died in May due to domestic violence when her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her. A former PSC Lady Pirate basketball player, Williams spent more than 24 years working in PSC athletics, Collegiate […]
wuwf.org
Escambia County seeks renewal of economic development tax exemption
On the Nov. 8 General Election ballot, voters in Escambia County will decide whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. The EDATE incentive program was first approved for use in Escambia County and the City of Pensacola in...
Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
University of Florida
The Great Scallop Search – 2022 – Pensacola Bay System
The bay scallop (Argopecten irradians) was once a common bivalve in the lower portion of Pensacola Bay. Found in the thick grassbeds of Big Lagoon and Santa Rosa Sound, it provided both a recreational and commercial fishery until both were closed due to the drastic decline of the animal beginning in the 1960s. The cause of this decline could be a variety of things but most likely involved reduction of water quality, reduction of suitable seagrass habitat, and overharvesting. The animal was once found from Pensacola to Florida Bay north of the Florida Keys but is more or less restricted to the Big Bend area of our state at this time. Commercial harvesting is banned along the Gulf coast of the state and recreational harvest is only allowed during certain seasons in the Big Bend. There are bag limits.
ssrnews.com
U.S. 98 Florosa Bypass Proposed
A roughly three-mile bypass is being proposed for U.S. 98. The new roadway would create a parallel roadway north of U.S. 98, starting east of Solar Drive (near Arby’s) and ending at Green Drive (La Casa Blanca restaurant). Officials say it could be a game changing, long-term solution to help alleviate U.S. 98 congestion by allowing the Florosa Elementary school zone to be moved off the highway while also re-routing some westbound traffic from Hurlburt Field. Graphic by Romi White.
WALA-TV FOX10
Doctors already seeing an increase of flu and RSV cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already been a very busy and unusual flu season for USA Health. “Typically this time of year we don’t see that many cases of RSV and Influenza,” said Dr. Benjamin Estrada. Dr. Benjamin Estrada with USA Health says their flu infections went...
Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
26-slip marina for Bay boats coming to Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin City Council approved an initial work order on Oct. 17 for a new 26-slip boat marina for the commercial fishermen in Choctawhatchee Bay. The Heron’s Nest Marina will be located between 105 and 109 Calhoun Ave. Wayne Lung with Heron’s Nest LLC already has the approved FDEP and USACE permits. […]
