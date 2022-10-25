ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

thepulsepensacola.com

Medical Center Clinic Welcomes Racquel Hedman, PA-C To The Eye Institute

Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce the arrival of Racquel Hedman, PA-C, to the Eye Institute. Racquel completed her Bachelors of Science in Biomedical Sciences at the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL where she graduated with honors. She went on to earn her Masters of Health Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Duke University in Durham, NC. Racquel is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She will be working under the direct supervision of board-certified ophthalmologist, Jennifer Murray, MD.
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Medical Center Clinic Welcomes Katrina Garofano, PA-C

Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of Katrina Garofano, PA-C, to the Ear, Nose, & Throat department. Katrina has more than six years of experience in the health care industry. She graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Nutrition Science from Auburn and earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of South Alabama. During her clinical rotations, she gained extensive patient-care experience while working in a variety of departments including family practice, pediatrics, and dermatology.
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Estuary Program Policy Board Approves First Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan for Pensacola and Perdido Bay Watersheds

The Pensacola & Perdido Bays Estuary Program (PPBEP) is pleased to announce the completion of the first ever Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan (CCMP) for the Pensacola and Perdido Bay Watersheds, including a target of restoring 1400 acres of oyster habitat in the Pensacola Bay System by 2032. The PPBEP...
PENSACOLA, FL
denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Community Action Agency announces 22-23 low-income home energy assistance heating program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin scheduling appointments Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Heating Program (LIHEAP). The appointments are for the month of November and are scheduled on the last Tuesday of each month. MCA LIHEAP program is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income families in Mobile and Washington counties with their heating bills.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Church raises $8k in parking fees during Destin Seafood Festival

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — When the public parking lots filled up during the Destin Seafood Festival, the parking lot at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea was making money and more space for visitors. The church offered a day spot for $10 for Oct. 7-9. In total, they raised $8,363.00. The church parking sat next to the City […]
DESTIN, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

PSC to Host Foo Foo Fest Int’l Artist Presentation on Nov. 2

Second City Out The House Party also set for Nov. 9 in Ashmore Auditorium. Pensacola State College will host an artist presentation by Lara Sophie Benjamin ─ the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival Invited International Artist for 2022 ─ at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. A 2022 Foo Foo...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama

It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
University of Florida

The Great Scallop Search – 2022 – Pensacola Bay System

The bay scallop (Argopecten irradians) was once a common bivalve in the lower portion of Pensacola Bay. Found in the thick grassbeds of Big Lagoon and Santa Rosa Sound, it provided both a recreational and commercial fishery until both were closed due to the drastic decline of the animal beginning in the 1960s. The cause of this decline could be a variety of things but most likely involved reduction of water quality, reduction of suitable seagrass habitat, and overharvesting. The animal was once found from Pensacola to Florida Bay north of the Florida Keys but is more or less restricted to the Big Bend area of our state at this time. Commercial harvesting is banned along the Gulf coast of the state and recreational harvest is only allowed during certain seasons in the Big Bend. There are bag limits.
PENSACOLA, FL
ssrnews.com

U.S. 98 Florosa Bypass Proposed

A roughly three-mile bypass is being proposed for U.S. 98. The new roadway would create a parallel roadway north of U.S. 98, starting east of Solar Drive (near Arby’s) and ending at Green Drive (La Casa Blanca restaurant). Officials say it could be a game changing, long-term solution to help alleviate U.S. 98 congestion by allowing the Florosa Elementary school zone to be moved off the highway while also re-routing some westbound traffic from Hurlburt Field. Graphic by Romi White.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Doctors already seeing an increase of flu and RSV cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already been a very busy and unusual flu season for USA Health. “Typically this time of year we don’t see that many cases of RSV and Influenza,” said Dr. Benjamin Estrada. Dr. Benjamin Estrada with USA Health says their flu infections went...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

26-slip marina for Bay boats coming to Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin City Council approved an initial work order on Oct. 17 for a new 26-slip boat marina for the commercial fishermen in Choctawhatchee Bay. The Heron’s Nest Marina will be located between 105 and 109 Calhoun Ave. Wayne Lung with Heron’s Nest LLC already has the approved FDEP and USACE permits. […]
DESTIN, FL

