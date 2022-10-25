Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Centre Daily
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Centre Daily
Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week
The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily
Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Several Big Names OUT for Thursday Night Football
Nobody is going to feel bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Losers of their last two, and four of their first seven games in 2022, the once proud roster is now left in search of answers on several levels. Many believe the return of center Ryan Jensen - rumored to...
Centre Daily
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
Centre Daily
Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up
The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Centre Daily
Sports Council CEO Weighs in on New Stadium Plan
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are not the only ones who expect to benefit from a replacement for Nissan Stadium. The Nashville Sports Council, which runs the TransPerfect Music City Bowl – among other events – plans to take full advantage of the new, domed venue once it is built.
Centre Daily
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Game Time Decisions as Seahawks Gear Up For Giants
RENTON, Wash. - With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Lumen Field, the Seahawks may or may not have the services of their two Pro Bowl receivers against the New York Giants on Sunday. Following Friday's final practice in preparation, coach Pete Carroll told reporters DK Metcalf (knee) and...
Centre Daily
‘It Sucks!’ Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf
Ready to kick grass? Some of the most prominent Los Angeles Rams are not. After a slew of injuries on artificial turf across the league, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among those who want to see the 30 NFL stadiums move to grass fields for their playing surfaces. Their comments come after familiar foes were lost to noncontact injuries in an interconference showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Centre Daily
Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread
Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
Centre Daily
Jared Goff Developed ‘Bad Habit’ Past Two Weeks
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has developed a bad habit over the past couple of weeks that has impacted his play. To start the season, Detroit's offense executed at a high level, becoming the highest scoring offense after the first month of the season. Against the New England Patriots, the...
Centre Daily
Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks Against Detroit Pistons
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks got back on track with a road win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It was not always pretty for the Hawks. In fact, they resembled last year's squad at times. Nevertheless, the Hawks have one more game...
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor
The Detroit Lions announced a roster decision Thursday afternoon following practice. Undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has been waived, according to the team. Taylor was the only undrafted rookie who was able to earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster after training camp. If other...
Centre Daily
Bittersweet 136-112 Loss To The Atlanta Hawks in Career Night for Cade
The Hawks had too much firepower and dominated the Pistons on nearly every front. Though the Pistons were hanging around through three quarters, things got out of hand once Cade entered foul trouble and needed to be subbed out. Regardless of the result, this night was memorable for #2 and Pistons fans across the nation.
Comments / 0