When Onondaga Community College students found out President Joe Biden would be speaking at a Micron-hosted event on their own campus, there was general astonishment. “I was kind of surprised that they didn’t go to Syracuse University, just because it seems more prestigious,” said student Amelia Hann, who attended a livestream event in an auditorium right next door to OCC’s SRC Arena, where Biden was at the podium.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO