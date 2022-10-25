Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott donates $9M to help erase racial health disparities in Syracuse, Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
How Shawni Davis, a college dropout from the projects, became the example she needed as a kid
Syracuse, N.Y. — Shawni Davis thought Al Marzullo’s phone call Tuesday night was a joke. Marzullo, business manager of the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, called to tell Davis he wanted her to introduce the president of the United States when he visited Syracuse Thursday. Get out...
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America
Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
Your letters: Barnwell vs. Italiano for Manlius councilor
Who is Dave Barnwell? Dave Barnwell is a candidate running for the Manlius Town Board. As a past elected town of Manlius Highway Superintendent, I had the pleasure of working with Dave for 15 years. Dave started working for the town as a summer employee while attending college. As Dave...
Onondaga Community College student snaps special selfie with President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 introduced you to one of several Onondaga Community College students invited to attend President Joe Biden’s address in Syracuse on Thursday. After the Commander in Chief took the stage, we caught up with Juhudi Boazi who shared a special moment with the...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Company news: Jennifer Stowell and Megan K. Thomas hired by OCWA
Onondaga County Water Authority recently announced two new hires who will work out of the Northern Concourse location in North Syracuse. Megan K. Thomas joined OCWA as the general counsel and director of education. She is resident of Syracuse. She previously worked in private practice doing litigation, most recently at Mackenzie Hughes LLP.
Attorney General suing owner Skyline Apartments in Syracuse
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Attorney General is suing the owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse. Letitia James’ office says Greenland Property Services, LLC and its related entities, Green National is being sued for failure to address ongoing problems at the building on Tuesday, October 25.
AG sues Tim Green’s Skyline Apartments, charging it is not fixing problems despite $300,000 fine
Syracuse, NY -- The state attorney general’s office is suing the landlord of Syracuse’s notorious Skyline Apartments, accusing the company founded by Troy and Tim Green of ducking rules meant to ensure that code violations were addressed at Skyline and a handful of other properties across the city.
Unlicensed marijuana shop in University neighborhood is ‘moving’ after inquiry
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University-area shop illegally selling marijuana on the “gray market” is apparently moving out. That decision comes after a syracuse.com report this week used the shop to highlight problems with the state’s current cannabis laws. The report detailed the concerns that neighbors had with the shop and the difficulties the city had faced in dealing with unlicensed marijuana retailers since weed possession became legal in April 2021.
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
Mayor Michaels Announces Purchase Of Former Tops Market By River View Pediatrics Practice
FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local...
Did Biden and CHIPS just put OCC on the map? To some students, it sure felt like it
When Onondaga Community College students found out President Joe Biden would be speaking at a Micron-hosted event on their own campus, there was general astonishment. “I was kind of surprised that they didn’t go to Syracuse University, just because it seems more prestigious,” said student Amelia Hann, who attended a livestream event in an auditorium right next door to OCC’s SRC Arena, where Biden was at the podium.
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
Tompkins County Health Department alerts community to increased illegal vape sales
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department alerted the community Friday to increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retailers. The health department is urging retailers to end illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be placed...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
OCC President and students ecstatic to welcome President Biden on Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Students at Onondaga Community College found out that President Joe Biden would be coming to their campus Thursday to talk about Micron’s historic $100 Billion investment via email when they were told classes would be canceled on Thursday. The email goes on to invite students...
