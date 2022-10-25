Read full article on original website
Betting Insights: Oregon to Win the National Championship
It would’ve been easy to write off the Oregon Ducks after a blowout loss in Week 1. A 49-3 humiliation in front of a national audience was hardly the start Dan Lanning hoped for to begin his tenure in Eugene, but the sting from that loss was only temporary.
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. California
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0) remain undefeated after a decisive 45-30 win over No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1) last week and now head to Berkeley, CA, for a matchup against Cal (3-4, 1-3) this Saturday. In week seven, Cal lost to Washington 28-21 after conceding the lead in...
Recruiting roundup: USC pledge delivers 6 1st quarter touchdowns; Could Oregon flip 5-star Notre Dame commit?
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes pulled off the shocker of the 2023 recruiting cycle (so far) when they secured the commitment of consensus five-star quarterback Cormani McClain on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound defensive back was the nation's highest-rated uncommitted prospect, sitting ...
Ian Jackson, nation's No. 2 basketball prospect, visited Oregon Ducks last weekend
The Oregon Ducks hosted a huge collection of visitors last weekend for its top-10 football win over UCLA. And while football was obviously the event of the day, the basketball program quietly made headlines. Over the weekend, Cardinal Hayes High School (New York) five-star prospect Ian Jackson, the ...
Is Lanning’s New Game-Plan…Chip Kelly 2.0?
Oregon just beat the master, and his offense. How can you say the Ducks are CK 2.0? This is a natural question, and I would even suggest that this short article will make a few of you angry at what I am going to suggest. I believe the new Dan...
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
As Bernie Sanders rallies support for Oregon's Democratic ticket, voters speak their minds about midterm issues
Well over 1,100 people gathered in Eugene Thursday for a “Get out the vote!” rally for Democrats, featuring Independent senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. KLCC checked in with some people the crowd on what’s weighing on their minds ahead of the midterm elections next month. “Tina Kotek...
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
East Albany Plan: It’s complicated
Driving back to central Albany from east of I-5 might be more complicated in decades to come if one proposal for road system changes is carried out. The city council and planning commission held another joint meeting Monday to talk about a possible new land-use and road map for the section of Albany east of the freeway, north and south of Highway 20.
Coburg’s mayor dies of cancer
Less than three weeks ago, Coburg Mayor Ray Smith opened a city council meeting by telling his stunned colleagues that the cancer in his liver was rapidly spreading, and that he was entering hospice care the very next day. Smith had served as Coburg's mayor since 2016. Before that, he...
Eugene police arrest dangerous driver after car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation. Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.
Increased police presence leads to dozens of citations, arrests
Editor's note: an earlier version of this article said these incidents happened last weekend. The incidents happened the the weekend of Oct. 15. The Eugene Police arrested and gave citations to multiple students in the West University neighborhood on the weekend of Oct. 15. The focused enforcement efforts targeted illegal...
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
