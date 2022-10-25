SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse has been named one of the best places to live in America, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 ranking. Syracuse ranked 38 on the list with an overall score of 6.4. It was given a score of 7.0 for quality of life and 7.7 for value as it is more affordable than other major areas.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO