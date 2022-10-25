Read full article on original website
Baldwinsville Superintendent pleads not guilty to DWI charges, has license suspended
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson was in court Wednesday to face drunk driving charges after he was arrested in early October and placed on paid administrative leave. The arrest came after Thomson left a high school football game where he was seen crowd surfing...
Law enforcement agencies participating in Halloween Stop-DWI campaign
NEW YORK — Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk driving-related fatalities between 6 p.m. on Halloween and 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Cortland County Sheriff's Department. In preparation for Halloween, law enforcement agencies are joining a statewide initiative to crack down on drunk driving....
Wegmans helping people get rid of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies in New York to host community prescription medication drop-off events at several stores this weekend. On Saturday, October 29, people will have the opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions from...
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago
Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
Tompkins County Health Department alerts community to increased illegal vape sales
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department alerted the community Friday to increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retailers. The health department is urging retailers to end illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be placed...
Reported crash leaves more than 1,500 customers in Clay without power Friday morning
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — A reporter crash on Morgan Road appears to be to blame for a widespread power outage Friday morning. 1,667 National Grid customers were reported to be without power in the area of the crash near the Byrne Dairy on Morgan Road, just south of the Bayberry neighborhood.
Syracuse Police to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. Members of the community will have the opportunity to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications safely during an event at Walgreens on 2329 James Street in Syracuse.
Guide to early voting in CNY: Find information on polling times and locations here
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Early voting for the midterm election begins Saturday, October 29th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. For early voting, voters can select any available polling location to cast their ballot. Those voting on Election Day are required to vote at their designated polling location, which can be found by looking up your voter registration here.
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
DMV officials tour Syracuse Airport and remind travelers of deadline to switch to REAL IDs
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Officials with The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) visited three airports this week, including the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, to inform travelers of the upcoming deadline to get a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. Beginning on May 3, 2023, a REAL...
Town of Clay Tree Lighting and Family Parade set for early December
CLAY, N.Y. — The Town of Clay is inviting neighbors to partake in a family fun Yuletide celebration in early December. The lighting of the town of Clay holiday tree, along with a family holiday parade will take place on Monday, December 5th. Start the night at 5 PM...
Syracuse Opera presents Madness and the Medium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An interactive haunted house and opera performance is coming to the Redhouse Arts Center for Halloween weekend. The Syracuse Opera is presenting 'Madness and the Medium.'. Before taking their seats for the opera show, audience members can walk through an interactive haunted house followed by an...
Syracuse named 38th best place to live in America; other Upstate NY cities rank in top 50
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse has been named one of the best places to live in America, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 ranking. Syracuse ranked 38 on the list with an overall score of 6.4. It was given a score of 7.0 for quality of life and 7.7 for value as it is more affordable than other major areas.
Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
Micron will get $283 million in tax breaks to build semiconductor chip plant in CNY
Town of Clay, N.Y. — Micron will get more than $283 million dollars in tax breaks through the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency to build a chip plant in the White Pine Commerce Park, with construction set to begin in 2024. They’ll be spread out across a proposed 49-year...
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
Have you seen it: Goodyear Blimp spotted in Syracuse ahead of Orange-Notre Dame game
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Goodyear Blimp was seen circling over Syracuse on Friday morning ahead of Syracuse University’s game against Notre Dame Saturday. Saturday’s game, which has already drawn a sold-out crowd, also caught the attention of Senate Leader Majority Chuck Schumer on Thursday during President Joe Biden’s visit to Central New York.
Micron executives give sneak peak into what CNY can expect to see inside the facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Micron Chip Plant coming to Clay is 'life-changing,' or that's at least what Micron executives would call it. On Thursday, President Joe Biden came to Onondaga Community College to speak on the multi-billion-dollar project and all it will offer to the United States and Central New Yorkers specifically with jobs.
Let's go girls: Shania Twain is coming to St. Joseph's Amphitheater in July 2023
GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is getting a major new concert. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
