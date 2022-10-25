ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Law enforcement agencies participating in Halloween Stop-DWI campaign

NEW YORK — Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk driving-related fatalities between 6 p.m. on Halloween and 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Cortland County Sheriff's Department. In preparation for Halloween, law enforcement agencies are joining a statewide initiative to crack down on drunk driving....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Wegmans helping people get rid of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies in New York to host community prescription medication drop-off events at several stores this weekend. On Saturday, October 29, people will have the opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions from...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Police to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. Members of the community will have the opportunity to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications safely during an event at Walgreens on 2329 James Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Guide to early voting in CNY: Find information on polling times and locations here

ONONDAGA COUNTY — Early voting for the midterm election begins Saturday, October 29th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. For early voting, voters can select any available polling location to cast their ballot. Those voting on Election Day are required to vote at their designated polling location, which can be found by looking up your voter registration here.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
OSWEGO, NY
Town of Clay Tree Lighting and Family Parade set for early December

CLAY, N.Y. — The Town of Clay is inviting neighbors to partake in a family fun Yuletide celebration in early December. The lighting of the town of Clay holiday tree, along with a family holiday parade will take place on Monday, December 5th. Start the night at 5 PM...
CLAY, NY
Syracuse Opera presents Madness and the Medium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An interactive haunted house and opera performance is coming to the Redhouse Arts Center for Halloween weekend. The Syracuse Opera is presenting 'Madness and the Medium.'. Before taking their seats for the opera show, audience members can walk through an interactive haunted house followed by an...
SYRACUSE, NY
Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
SYRACUSE, NY
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Have you seen it: Goodyear Blimp spotted in Syracuse ahead of Orange-Notre Dame game

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Goodyear Blimp was seen circling over Syracuse on Friday morning ahead of Syracuse University’s game against Notre Dame Saturday. Saturday’s game, which has already drawn a sold-out crowd, also caught the attention of Senate Leader Majority Chuck Schumer on Thursday during President Joe Biden’s visit to Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Micron executives give sneak peak into what CNY can expect to see inside the facility

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Micron Chip Plant coming to Clay is 'life-changing,' or that's at least what Micron executives would call it. On Thursday, President Joe Biden came to Onondaga Community College to speak on the multi-billion-dollar project and all it will offer to the United States and Central New Yorkers specifically with jobs.
CLAY, NY
Let's go girls: Shania Twain is coming to St. Joseph's Amphitheater in July 2023

GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is getting a major new concert. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
SYRACUSE, NY

