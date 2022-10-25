ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracey Folly

Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
The Independent

Students in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral vision

Footage shows students in the Philippines wearing bizarre “anti-cheating” hats to prevent them from looking at their classmates’ papers while taking their midterms exams.The pupils - studying engineering - wore the amusing headgear made from recycled household materials during tests at Bicol University in Legazpi City earlier this month.Each hat was designed to obscure their peripheral vision and teacher Joy Mandane-Ortiz said she implemented the idea after seeing similar efforts while scrolling through her social media feed.“I wanted to try it for my class to remind them to be honest,” she said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russian TV presenter says Ukrainian children should be drownedKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runwayKim Kardashian condemns hate speech following Kanye West’s antisemitic comments
The Guardian

Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira remembered in Lancaster exhibition

An exhibition in memory of the murdered Guardian journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira opens on Sunday ahead of an international conference on saving the Amazon rainforest which is being held next month. The two men were killed in Brazilian Amazonia in June 2022 while researching a book...
HackerNoon

Dangers to Avoid for the Sincere Aspirant Towards Life

How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I cannot terminate these hints, often, I fear, too didactic and abrupt, upon the full use of one's time to the great end of living (as distinguished from vegetating) without briefly referring to certain dangers which lie in wait for the sincere aspirant towards life. The first is the terrible danger of becoming that most odious and least supportable of persons—a prig.
ILLINOIS STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Paralyzed Dog in Canada Waiting for Her New Wheelchair Is Breaking Hearts

It's heartbreaking to think about an animal with mobility issues unable to get the equipment they need, but that's the case with beautiful Honey at @DogTalesRescue in Ontario, Canada. The kind souls at Dog Tales Rescue explain that they have welcomed some "very special souls" to their sanctuary, and the following video will show you why Honey is such a honey.
CBS News

How online behavior turns people from Jekylls into Hydes

Something very strange can happen when we go online, and engage on social media: We become totally different people. Correspondent David Pogue asked, "So, there is a Jekyll-and-Hyde thing happening?" "Oh, most definitely," said communications teacher Paul Viggiano. He can tell you from experience. "Well, it was Election Night, 2020,...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

LIGHTING IN A BOTTLE – It Only Takes One Nurse with Focused Passion and a Refusal to Quit to Shatter Ceilings for the Entire Nursing Profession.

LIGHTING IN A BOTTLE – It Only Takes One Nurse with Focused Passion and a Refusal to Quit to Shatter Ceilings for the Entire Nursing Profession. Nurses have tremendous power and influence, but so few have the conduit to release their potential to shape the way an institution supports them to care for and heal their patients. This is the problem that nurse Josiah Okeshola is solving. Join him and the podcast hosts, Antra and Karen, as they explore how Josiah is answering the question and providing a voice to all nurses in his home country of Nigeria and beyond.

