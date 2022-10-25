Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
Metcalf has not practiced all week. He wants to play, but his patellar-tendon injury may need more than six days rest.
FOX Sports
Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Sauce Gardner: 'Keep trying him'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message to the rest of the NFL about cornerback Sauce Gardner – keep trying him. Saleh was asked Wednesday how the standout rookie from Cincinnati compares to past star cornerbacks that he has coached, particularly Richard Sherman, who was on the San Francisco 49ers when Saleh was the defensive coordinator there.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Mike Williams, Chargers, Raiders
Broncos QB Russell Wilson spoke to OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Jerry Jeudy about trade rumors surrounding them, saying: “Don’t take offense to it.” (Aric DiLalla) Wilson when asked if he could play right now without any limitations: “I feel great. I’ll be ready to rock.” (James Palmer)
Centre Daily
Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Several Big Names OUT for Thursday Night Football
Nobody is going to feel bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Losers of their last two, and four of their first seven games in 2022, the once proud roster is now left in search of answers on several levels. Many believe the return of center Ryan Jensen - rumored to...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
Centre Daily
Commanders CB Kendall Fuller on ‘Professional’ Taylor Heinicke, Talks ‘Hunting’ Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Being a backup quarterback isn’t as easy as it seems. Sitting on the sidelines, waiting for an injury, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Taylor Heinicke is doing it better than most. Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller has nothing but praise for his quarterback, who was thrust back...
Centre Daily
Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up
The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
Centre Daily
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
49ers Notebook: Kyle Shanahan on Jason Verrett timeline, Christian McCaffrey’s readiness; John Lynch on Mike McGlinchey scrutiny
The San Francisco 49ers have officially listed Jason Verrett as "questionable" for Sunday's NFC West clash with the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, the team activated the cornerback off the physically unable to perform list. Verrett was limited in the three practices this week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked...
Yardbarker
Giants at Seahawks: 'Most Explosive Test' vs. Saquon Barkley In Week 8
After seven weeks, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves with the NFC West lead at 4-3. Primarily, quarterback Geno Smith and an incredibly productive rookie class have fueled the team's success. Meanwhile, stopping the run has been a problem ... And here comes Saquon Barkley. Seattle has allowed the third-most rushing...
Centre Daily
‘It Sucks!’ Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf
Ready to kick grass? Some of the most prominent Los Angeles Rams are not. After a slew of injuries on artificial turf across the league, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among those who want to see the 30 NFL stadiums move to grass fields for their playing surfaces. Their comments come after familiar foes were lost to noncontact injuries in an interconference showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Centre Daily
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Game Time Decisions as Seahawks Gear Up For Giants
RENTON, Wash. - With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Lumen Field, the Seahawks may or may not have the services of their two Pro Bowl receivers against the New York Giants on Sunday. Following Friday's final practice in preparation, coach Pete Carroll told reporters DK Metcalf (knee) and...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
ESPN
Russell Wilson to start for Broncos in London barring setbacks
LONDON -- Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that, "barring any setbacks," he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium. Wilson missed this past Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. "Barring any setbacks, we're hoping to see Russell...
Centre Daily
Jared Goff Developed ‘Bad Habit’ Past Two Weeks
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has developed a bad habit over the past couple of weeks that has impacted his play. To start the season, Detroit's offense executed at a high level, becoming the highest scoring offense after the first month of the season. Against the New England Patriots, the...
