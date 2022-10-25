Read full article on original website
Related
Warming Trend, Nice Fall Weather Expected In Cheyenne, Laramie
After a cool start to the day on Thursday, Cheyenne National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a warming trend for southeast Wyoming with typical fall weather over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the forecast for the week ahead! After...
When Is The Typical First Snowfall in Cheyenne?
With a few scattered snowflakes being seen in Cheyenne yesterday and again today, we started to wonder--what is the typical date for the first autumn snowfall in Cheyenne?. October 7 is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. You can read more about Cheyenne's typical first snow here.
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
cowboystatedaily.com
Construction Of 150 Megawatt Solar Farm Outside Of Cheyenne Likely To Begin In March
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. South Cheyenne Solar LLC, which is owned by California-based QCells, has filed an industrial siting permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, an important step for any planned wind or solar farm. A representative of QCells declined to discuss...
Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be
One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.
Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: I Went Undercover For The Cheyenne Police Dept When I Was 17
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When we were growing up pot grew by the acre in the barrow ditches along Old US Hiway 30. Anyone with a pickup who knew what the stuff looked like could pick as much as they wanted and bring it to town to sell or give away.
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
UWYO Planetarium Finally Reopens And With A Full November Lineup
After the flooding we had in August, causing electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium has been closed for almost three months. But good news! The planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule, according to a release.
capcity.news
Various open container resolutions to be brought before Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A total of five open container ordinances and resolutions are to be brought before the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Oct. 24. The first of these ordinances is a group of amendments to the current city council ordinance. These amendments would be to add two subsections to the ordinance, as well as edit other subsections. One of these edits would be to allow for open containers in the downtown area year-round instead of solely between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council discusses building of new firehouses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has looked at several resolutions regarding the building of new firehouses in the city. Both resolutions were approved during the meeting last night. The first of these resolutions would be to convert 2.9 acres of the Dutcher Ball Field Property to a...
Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars
The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
cowboystatedaily.com
Natrona County GOP Drops Lawsuit Against Wyoming Republican Party
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County Republican Party is dropping its lawsuit against the State GOP. Natrona County party chairman Kevin Taheri confirmed the decision was made at a county party executive committee meeting last Tuesday. “We believe in the merits of the suit,...
Wyoming’s Young Defensive Ends Have Arrived Ahead of Schedule
LARAMIE -- No other team in the Mountain West harasses quarterbacks as much as Wyoming does. As a team, the Cowboys have tallied 25 sacks. The second most is Fresno State with 18. Nationally, only Bowling Green (32), Liberty (30), Cincinnati (29) and Temple (28) have more. The numbers are...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/25/22–10/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Florida man pleads guilty illegal transport of minor to minor to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo — A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in March...
