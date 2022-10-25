Read full article on original website
Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street
The Florence Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday.
Government Technology
Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet
(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
fox17.com
Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
WAFF
Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue will be holding a Halloween event for children with special needs Thursday night. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. at the City of Decatur’s Fire and Police Training Center. “Halloween can be overwhelming for children...
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
ems1.com
2 people airlifted after Tenn. ambulance crash
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Two people were transported by air to hospitals following an ambulance crash on Highway 43, WSMV reported Monday. Columbia Fire & Rescue responded, and a section of the highway was closed for a time. A photo shared by the fire department showed extensive damage to the...
WAFF
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Schools will be closed on Friday in Lincoln County after an increase in student and staff illness across the district. The closure was announced on the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Earlier this week, students at Austinville Elementary in...
15-year-old girl missing from Columbia located
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive.
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
KFVS12
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
WAAY-TV
2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck
Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
Franklin County Times
County pet advocate speaks on dog welfare concerns
“I have been working for several years in Franklin County helping save animals.”. Chapel King, volunteer and vice president for Friends of the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services and advocate for Franklin County’s Save Our Strays group, stepped up during the Russellville City Council meeting Oct. 17 and the Red Bay City Council meeting Oct. 19 to share her concerns about the treatment of dogs in Franklin County.
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
Tuscumbia man arrested in connection to string of Shoals burglaries
A Tuscumbia man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in the Shoals that happened between September and October, according to police.
WAAY-TV
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
WAFF
Fayetteville Police lack body cameras, new chief wants to invest in the future
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Body cameras have become a staple in many police departments, but not in Fayetteville. “I can’t speak as to why we haven’t gotten them before, I would imagine it’s simple economics,” Fayetteville Police Chief Barry Pendergraft said. Chief Pendergraft has been on...
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
WAAY-TV
Whataburger coming to Florence
Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
WAAY-TV
Lincoln County schools to close Friday due to illness outbreak
Schools in Lincoln County, Tennessee, will be closed Friday due to a rise in illness among faculty, staff and students. Lincoln County Schools announced the decision Thursday.
