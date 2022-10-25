ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Government Technology

Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet

(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
DECATUR, AL
fox17.com

Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue will be holding a Halloween event for children with special needs Thursday night. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. at the City of Decatur’s Fire and Police Training Center. “Halloween can be overwhelming for children...
DECATUR, AL
ems1.com

2 people airlifted after Tenn. ambulance crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Two people were transported by air to hospitals following an ambulance crash on Highway 43, WSMV reported Monday. Columbia Fire & Rescue responded, and a section of the highway was closed for a time. A photo shared by the fire department showed extensive damage to the...
COLUMBIA, TN
KFVS12

Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
CAIRO, IL
WAAY-TV

2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck

Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

County pet advocate speaks on dog welfare concerns

“I have been working for several years in Franklin County helping save animals.”. Chapel King, volunteer and vice president for Friends of the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services and advocate for Franklin County’s Save Our Strays group, stepped up during the Russellville City Council meeting Oct. 17 and the Red Bay City Council meeting Oct. 19 to share her concerns about the treatment of dogs in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger coming to Florence

Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
FLORENCE, AL

