Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Tons of Clutter from Paper Just Brings You Down, Get Rid of It for Free with Lafayette Event
One way to make your life a lot less stressful and cluttered is to get rid of extra paper and documents that you no longer need. You can start this weekend by getting together any papers from your home that you want to get rid of. And now you can...
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be. As you'll see below, the sun is beaming into the church and on the wall behind the pulpit appears to be an image.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette
Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
USPS Shuts Down Evangeline Post Office – Here’s Where to Go Instead
EVANGELINE, La. (KPEL News) - Safety concerns at post office in Evangeline, Louisiana, have forced the U.S. Postal Service to shut the building down for retail operations for the time being. Repairs will be made, but there is currently no timeline. While repairs are being made, post office box mail...
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
Increased Risk of Grass Fires in the Area, Scott Fire Chief Warns
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A mix of torrential rains in August and a dry autumn have created the perfect conditions for grass fires throughout Acadiana, and one local fire chief is speaking out. Chad Sonnier, Chief of Scott Fire Department, is warning citizens to be careful in these dry...
Delicious Fun Awaits at Boudin Cook-Off & Acadiana Bacon Fest in Downtown Lafayette
Are you ready for some delicious boudin, music, and dishes made with bacon? You need to be in Parc International this Saturday, October 22. Between the Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest and Gulf Brew, you will be on a fun overload. Bob Carriker, the creator of the Boudin Cook-Off and...
New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard
Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online
Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
Ten Photos That Prove Nick Saban Is Never Really in A Good Mood
We all love a good rivalry. With the college football season approaching, at least we hope, it is about that time of the year when fans begin to throw "shade" towards their biggest rival. Being an LSU fan, I have never really cared for the Alabama Crimson Tide. They not...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized
Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
1 Killed, Multiple Injured After Crash Involving Louisiana School Bus With Students Onboard
One person is dead and at least five others were injured as a result of a Wednesday morning crash that involved a school bus. According to multiple outlets, the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. near Florida Blvd. and Woodvale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. The two-vehicle crash involved a school bus that was carrying students.
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes
It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.
Pets Rescued As Lafayette Firefighters Combat House Fire
The Lafayette Fire Department had to responded to a Friday night house fire that left two dwellings with heavy smoke and fire damage. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters were called to the scene by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the roof of one of the dwellings. According to a release, firefighters were on the scene quickly and spotted heavy smoke coming from the dwelling.
Lafayette Parish Wanted on Kidnapping & Home Invasion Charges Being Sought
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for people to keep an eye out for a fugitive wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping and home invasion. Crime Stoppers officials say they are searching for Steven Robert Thompson. The man is wanted on a variety of charges that include the following:. Home...
Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured
Abbeville (KPEL News) - Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street. According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.
