Lafayette, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette

Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
Talk Radio 960am

New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard

Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time

As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
CROWLEY, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online

Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized

Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes

It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Pets Rescued As Lafayette Firefighters Combat House Fire

The Lafayette Fire Department had to responded to a Friday night house fire that left two dwellings with heavy smoke and fire damage. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters were called to the scene by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the roof of one of the dwellings. According to a release, firefighters were on the scene quickly and spotted heavy smoke coming from the dwelling.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured

Abbeville (KPEL News) - Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street. According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

 https://talkradio960.com

