Mobile, AL

Mobile Sports Authority brings $14 million to Mobile economy since Oct. 2021

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Sports Authority , the sports tourism agency for Mobile, reported the organization generated $14.3 million for the economy during the fiscal year from Oct. 2021 to Sept. 2022.

MSA “attracted, supported and/or hosted” 30 sports events during the most recent fiscal year. Of the 30 events, 22 sports were featured ranging from basketball to the world turkey-calling championships. $14,310,432 is the estimated economic impact total for the 30 events.

Eight of the 30 events were in either their first or second-time year. 17 were “youth-oriented,” with ages ranging from four- to 19-years-old.

“Those youth events typically bring in more visitors as more of the families tend to travel for the youth events,” reads the release.

Three of the events brought in over $1 million with two of them topping over $2 million. The 2022 USA Gymnastics Trampoline & Tumbling Region 5 Championship brought in $1,203,904. The 2022 Ballin’ on the Bay YBOA Basketball Tournament brought in $2,561,280. The 2022 USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region Championships brought in the most amount of money, $2,630,720.

“Since 2012, the MSA has attracted, hosted, managed, or co-managed 314 sporting events, which have provided an estimated $199 million economic boost for the Mobile area. As we continue to invest in our sports facilities, the future continues to look bright as we’re constantly engaging sports-event owners about the advantages of coming to play in our beautiful area.”

Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority

Full list of events from Oct. 2021 to Sept. 2022 and economic impact:

  • 2021 Tri the Gulf Triathlon Presented by Tobias, McCormick & Comer Lawyers – $108,896
  • 2021 AHSAA South Regional Cheer Competition – $399,552
  • 2021 Battleship Invt’l Rugby Tournament – $374,400
  • 2021 AHSAA South Regional Swimming & Diving Championships – $99,840
  • 2021 Gulf Coast Clash HS Wrestling Tournament Presented by the MSA – $526,848
  • 2021 Lyons Park Turkey Day Classic Tennis Tournament – $58,240
  • 2021 Alabama State Division I Youth Football Championship Tournament – $281,600
  • 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game – $374,400
  • 2021 USA Volleyball Port City Volley Jolley Christmas Tournament – $714,816
  • 2021 Gulf Coast Holiday High School Basketball Classic – $198,400
  • 2022 Azalea City Classic Ultimate Tournament – $83,200
  • 2022 Mobile Bay Authority Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – $249,600
  • 2022 USSSA Black American Winter World Softball Tour – $673,920
  • 2022 Mobile Challenge of Champions T&F Meet Pres by the MSA – $915,200
  • 2022 Serve It Up with Love Tennis Tournament – $52,416
  • 2022 Gulf South Conference (GSC) Men’s & Women’s Golf Championships – $212,160
  • 2022 Mardi Gras (Volley) Ball Tournament – $557,440
  • 2022 USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region Championships Presented by the MSA – $2,630,720
  • 2022 United Flag Football Nat’l Qualifier – $354,240
  • 2022 USA Gymnastics Trampoline & Tumbling Region 5 Championship Meet – $1,203,904
  • 2022 Ballin’ on the Bay YBOA Basketball Tournament-MSA – $2,561,280
  • 2022 World Turkey-Calling Championships – $155,584
  • 2022 Battleship “Luau 7’s” Rugby Tournament Presented by the MSA – $72,800
  • 2022 Warrior 5v5 Soccer Tournament – $31,200
  • 2022 Babe Ruth Cal Ripken Southwest Reg’l 8U Baseball Tournament – $374,400
  • 2022 Babe Ruth Cal Ripken 6U ”T-Ball” World Series Baseball Tournament – $124,800
  • 2022 Dauphin Street Vault Presented by the Mobile Sports Authority – $198,400
  • 2022 Mobile Cycling Classic – $173,888
  • 2022 Mobile Challenge of Champions High School Cross-Country Meet – $182,208
  • 2022 Rank Up Pre-Season Youth Football Tournament – $366,080

This fiscal year does not include the annual Gulf Coast Challenge football game because it did not take place as it normally does. The 2022 Gulf Coast Challenge features Deion Sanders' Jackson State football team against Alabama A&M. The game will take place on Nov. 12 and officials say they expect to bring in $8,000 to $10,00 throughout the week .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

