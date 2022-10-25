Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Threat News
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has issued a challenge to the NFL regarding the upcoming Super Bowl in Glendale. During an interview over the weekend, Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, was asked how she would handle the NFL threatening to pull the Super Bowl over her stance on immigration and goal of shutting down the border.
3 advantages the NY Jets hold over the New England Patriots
Killing disadvantageous matchups is what Bill Belichick does best. The Son of Satan comes to MetLife Stadium this week. Well, not really, but The Hoodie is close enough. Bill Belichick is notorious for exploiting matchups to his team’s advantage. His 1990 Super Bowl gameplan as defensive coordinator for the Giants against the Bills is in the Hall of Fame, preceding him, due to his masterful plan to punish the Bills’ Hall of Fame receiving corps. Last season, he guided rookie quarterback Mac Jones to the playoffs; considering Jones’s level of play thus far this season, that seems like more of a miracle than ever.
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News
Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening. Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point. "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady on the Verge of Breaking an Unfortunate NFL Record
Tom Brady is on the verge of owning another NFL record. This one, however, probably… The post Tom Brady on the Verge of Breaking an Unfortunate NFL Record appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady attending Robert Kraft's wedding hurt the Bucs, created 'distractions,' Super Bowl MVP says
Former Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms shared his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' disappointing season, placing blame on the shoulders on Tom Brady and saying the quarterback created distractions.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner News
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a theory on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the off-the-field issues could be coming into play. “I go and watch the tape from Sunday and I just don’t see the Tom Brady that we’ve come to know,” Warner said Tuesday on NFL Network. “The mistakes that he’s making, the things that he’s not seeing. I’m not one that ever wants to say some of the stuff that’s going on outside the game seems to be trickling inside the game and inside the lines. We’ve never seen Tom Brady do that before. He’s so good at focusing through everything else and being able to play football. But right now, he’s doing things that aren’t Tom Brady-esque and you have to wonder whether that other stuff is getting involved.”
Look: Ref Asks Notable NFL Wide Receiver For Autograph On Sunday
NFL officials have been under plenty of scrutiny this season, especially for games that involve the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. But an incident that occurred after the Bucs lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday provided a new reason for it. Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp ...
NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Manning Said About Mac Jones
Along with wondering about his starting job, the NFL world is questioning a seemingly dirty play by Mac Jones on Monday night. Before getting benched, the New England Patriots quarterback kicked his foot up while sliding. He hit Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in a sensitive area. When watching the...
Look: Football World Reacts To The Incredible Schedule News
Football fans won't have to worry about going a single day without their favorite sport for the foreseeable future. Bryan Fischer of FOX pointed out this week that Oct. 26 was the last day without college or pro football on TV until Nov. 23. "Today is the last day without...
Arch Manning Breaks Record His Coach Assumed Would Never Be Broken
A quarterback named Manning who plays football at Isidore Newman in uptown New Orleans will always have big shoes to fill. Cooper had to fill the shoes of his father Archie. While Peyton had to do the same, and Eli had to fill the shoes of all of them. In...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL QB Rankings Week 8: Patrick Mahomes Remains No. 1, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Slide
The most important player on any football team — no matter how much they like to focus on the running game or defense — is the quarterback. Dynasties rise and fall with the fortunes of that position, so it makes sense to get an idea of how good those quarterbacks are compared to each other.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0