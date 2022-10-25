Read full article on original website
Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa
Former Hawkeye Point Guard Coaching Truman State in Exhibition
Daily Iowan
Transfers Real Woods, Brody Teske ready to make impact for Iowa men’s wrestling
The Iowa men’s wrestling program does not rebuild — it reloads. The Hawkeyes enter the 2022-23 season without some of the mainstays from its 2021-22 lineup like 165-pound Alex Marinelli, 157-pound Kaleb Young, 133-pound Austin DeSanto, and 141-pound Jaydin Eierman. Rather than relying solely on wrestlers already on...
Iowa Football Receives '23 Schedule from B1G
Hawkeyes Play 5 Conference Home Games, Has Trip to Penn State
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern football reveals 'icy' uniform combination for Week 9 game vs. Iowa
Northwestern football has dropped its threads ahead of its Week 9 B1G matchup with Iowa, bringing an end to a 3-game road trip. The Wildcats are going iced out with a combo of white helmets, jerseys, pants and accessories along with purple stripes and letters. Three weeks ago, Northwestern went all black, and now they go all white to close October.
Illegal Motion Podcast: Another Hawkeye Black Eye
The guys on Illegal Motion talk about the depravity of Iowa's offense, the rest of week 8, and preview week 9...
blackheartgoldpants.com
David Porter was right
Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
Sioux City Journal
Ulis suspended for Hawkeye exhibition
Ahron Ulis, a junior on the Iowa basketball team competing for the Hawkeyes' starting point guard role, has been suspended from a Monday exhibition game after being charged Thursday by Iowa City police. Ulis faces a charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation that took place in a street and...
Quotes: Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts talks the state of the Hawkeyes' run game
Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts met with the local media via Zoom on Wednesday. Here are all the quotes that Betts provided during his availability. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for your first month. Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going on regarding Iowa football, basketball, and recruiting! Click Here.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
‘It’s just about the same’: Hawkeyes say playing with Petras & Padilla isn’t all that different
For the first six weeks of the season, senior Spencer Petras took every snap at quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Until a disastrous pick-six to close another anemic half of football against Ohio State on Saturday, the man the helm of the worst offense in college football hadn’t found himself with a headset and a […]
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Bettendorf, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valley High School football team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on October 28, 2022, 16:55:00.
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Sioux City Journal
Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women
HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf’s Diamond Lady among beached boats in Memphis
Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi River in Tennessee, and a former Bettendorf riverboat casino is among them. The Diamond Lady, like the Rhythm City riverboat before it, is making an unscheduled encore appearance next to — not in — the Mississippi River in Memphis.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
ourquadcities.com
2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
