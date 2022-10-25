Read full article on original website
Open house to provide updates on TxDOT construction projects
TYLER — The public is invited to attend an open house to update the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). According to a news release, that’s a short-range budgeting document that provides details on how federal transportation funding dollars will be spent on planning, design, and construction of highway and transit improvements over the next four fiscal years. The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will host the open house on Thursday, November 3, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center’s Large Conference Room on West Ferguson Street. The public will be notified of changes to the proposed schedule for constructing several TXdot highway projects.
One infant, 12 students, two staff injured in Elkhart school bus rollover
ELKHART — Officials announced Saturday that an infant, 12 students, and two faculty members were injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after an Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Elkhart ISD officials say the bus was three miles west of Elkhart on Highway 294 when it entered a curve in the road that had standing water on it and rolled over into a ditch. The school district announced Friday evening that the bus was carrying cheerleaders to a game in Clifton. The district says the injuries were minor. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday’s weather and road conditions were causing dangerous road conditions at the scene. DPS and school officials were also on the scene, according to ACSO.
Officials still seek man missing since Sept. 8
HENDERSON COUNTY – Officials with Henderson County said they are still searching for a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 8. According to our news partner KETK, Cody Eugene Gates, 45, is 5’10” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Officials said he is normally seen wearing a baseball cap but is known to shave his head. Law enforcement said Gates would usually travel to the Van Zandt or Smith County areas. “Still, as of today, we haven’t been able to locate him, his family hasn’t been able to locate him,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said on Wednesday. “This isn’t normal behavior for him.”
Tyler among Abbott’s Wednesday campaign stops
TYLER — Tyler was among the stops Governor Abbott made Wednesday on the campaign trail, along with Addison and Denison. During his tour, Abbott urged supporters to text their friends, saying, “I know that all of you on average have at least 100 contacts in your phone.” He also took a swipe at Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, telling onlookers, “When Beto was on city council, he raised property taxes three different times. We cannot trust him in the governor’s office.” O’Rourke made stops in Waco and Round Rock Wednesday.
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Harrison County man awaits extradition from Texas to Louisiana after Shreveport police investigated a tip that said he attempted to orchestrate a murder-for-hire-plot. That’s according to our news partner KETK and its sister stations KTAL and KMSS. Police say a citizen contacted them on Oct. 12 claiming that 41-year-old Jarred Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife’s murder. Investigators determined there was enough credible evidence to pursue an arrest and a warrant was secured. On Oct. 21, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson on outstanding warrants at his home without incident. Johnson is in the Harrison County Jail awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish, where he will be charged with one count of solicitation for murder. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
Teen arrested for allegedly making threat against high school
LONGVIEW — A Longview teenager was arrested for allegedly making a threat toward a school campus. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday, Michael Crosby, 17, was arrested around 3:10 p.m. and charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms regarding the LEAD Academy High School Campus. Longview police learned about the threat from the FBI and said a threatening text message toward the campus was sent through a social media platform. Crosby was arrested at the school and booked into the Gregg County Jail. “The Longview Police Department is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview. The Department will continue to partner with our local ISD partners to investigate any threats made by any person against a school or students on any school campus,” said police.
Officials: Driver may have suffered medical episode in Flint crash
FLINT — DPS says the driver of a truck that crashed into a house in Flint on Tuesday may have suffered a medical episode. According to our news partner KETK, Sgt. Adam Albritton said the driver submitted a blood sample to confirm a medical episode, but results are pending at this time. Officials say six people were injured after the truck crashed into a home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision. Officials said among the injured was a seven-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in the house and transported to a Tyler hospital for their injuries.
