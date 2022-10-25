HIGH POINT, N.C. — At 1:00 a.m. Friday, High Point Police responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call at the Super 8 by Wyndham on 4400 Regency Dr. When officers arrived, they located Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown, suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital. Hyatt's ex-boyfriend, D'Metruis Hill, is in custody as the suspect. Hill is charged with First Degree Murder and felony use of firearm, with more charges pending.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO