Former NC nurse charged with murdering 2 patients by giving lethal insulin doses
The Forsyth County district attorney called Johnathan a 'rogue nurse' who administered lethal doses of insulin to two of his patients and tried to kill a third.
'Rogue nurse' charged with murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to Wake Forest Baptist patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes Tuesday....
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
WXII 12
'I love my momma. I miss her so much': Daughter wants justice after former Triad nurse gave lethal doses of Insulin to patients, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A daughter is urging for justice after her mother's death, one of the victims, a former Triad nurse is accused of killing after administering lethal doses of Insulin, officials said. COURT:. On Wednesday, Jonathan Hayes, 47, a former nurse with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical...
Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman at off-campus apartment
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records. Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving “marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind.” He is facing a charge of […]
Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
Two dead, four wounded during overnight shooting near North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Two people were killed and and four more were wounded during a shooting in North Carolina Tuesday night. The violence began around 11:30 p.m. in Greensboro, on Circle Drive, near East Bessemer and Summit avenues, Fox 8 reported. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died from their injuries. Police said another four people ...
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
WXII 12
Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
wfmynews2.com
19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
19-year-old shot trying to break up fight in North Carolina, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday at a park in Winston-Salem while trying to break up a fight between two other people, police said. Police said the man was found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive after the fight. A bullet went through his arm and into his chest, but […]
NC town that was a BLM protest hot spot faces a new First Amendment lawsuit
Plaintiffs say the town’s protest limits, police officers’ orders and the arrests that followed all were unlawful.
abc45.com
Woman Dead After High Point Hotel Shooting
HIGH POINT, N.C. — At 1:00 a.m. Friday, High Point Police responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call at the Super 8 by Wyndham on 4400 Regency Dr. When officers arrived, they located Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown, suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital. Hyatt's ex-boyfriend, D'Metruis Hill, is in custody as the suspect. Hill is charged with First Degree Murder and felony use of firearm, with more charges pending.
Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
US 52 closed at east 4th Street in Winston-Salem due to accident, ramp from US 421 onto US 52 closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An accident involving several vehicles created a traffic snarl in Winston-Salem Thursday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department dispatch, US 52 closed at E. 4th Street because of a crash involving several vehicles. Police closed the ramp from US 421 onto US 52 due to this wreck. The DOT alerts said […]
‘Remember all the good things she stood for’: High school coach remembers former student killed in Greensboro mass shooting
Greensboro police revealed that around 75 people had attended a block party which ended when a group began to fight.
GCS teacher assistant who saved choking student announced as employee of the month
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announces teacher assistant as their employee of the month after saving a student who was choking. Megan Hamilton, a teacher assistant at Northern Elementary School, was helping with lunch duty, when a fourth grader began choking on a hot dog. Hamilton acted quickly,...
Police: Shooting at homecoming week party kills 2, including NC A&T student; 4 others injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week was marred by violence. Two people died and four were injured at a shooting at a house party on Tuesday night, Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said Wednesday. Shots were fired at an off-campus house at the 900...
