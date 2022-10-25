Read full article on original website
Romantix files federal lawsuit against City of Fargo, Planning Director
FARGO (KFGO) – A federal lawsuit has been filed by Romantix Inc. against the city of Fargo and its Director of Planning, alleging that the city’s Land Use Development Code is unconstitutional. The civil complaint claims the City is depriving Romantix of its first and 14th amendment rights...
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
Oversight Board asking for independent investigation into Fargo officer-involved shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – An officer-involved fatal shooting in Fargo continues to raise questions from the public and they want answers. Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board member David Hogenson has recommended the city conduct an independent investigation into the shooting death of Shane Netterville in July. “This is important,”...
Wrigley: ND law prohibits election officials from requiring proof of citizenship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – With less than two weeks to go before the general election, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley has issued an opinion regarding proof of citizenship and voting, answering a request made by Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick in July. In the letter, Wrigley says North Dakota law prohibits election officials from requiring a voter to provide documentary proof of citizenship in order to vote.
Total of four arrests made during Tuesday raid and searches in F-M
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — A total of four arrests were made following a SWAT raid on an apartment building in south Fargo and two searches carried out in Moorhead on Tuesday. Fargo Police said people were targeted by multiple agencies for selling M30 Fentanyl pills in the metro. Rickey Walker,...
West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
Suspect in south Fargo shooting arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A woman Fargo Police have been searching for in connection to a shooting earlier this month was arrested Friday morning. Fargo Police say 23-year-old Tarnelle Abraham was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies for felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment. She is accused of shooting a woman in the 2700 block of 47th Street South on October 10th.
Kollie sentenced to life in prison for killing of Jupiter Paulsen
FARGO (KFGO) – Arthur Kollie, the man found guilty in September of murdering 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in June of last year, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday. Judge John Irby handed down the sentence. Paulsen was roller-blading between her parents’ homes when she...
