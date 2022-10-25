ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionsgate Names JP Richards, Keri Moore as Heads of Film Marketing

Lionsgate announced on Thursday that veteran executives JP Richards and Keri Moore will be joining the studio’s motion picture group as marketing heads. Richards, who will be the president of global marketing, joins the studio from Apple TV+ where he oversaw the marketing campaign for Best Picture Oscar winner “CODA.” Prior to Apple, Richards worked as SVP of Digital Marketing at Universal and Co-President of Global Marketing at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, working on franchises such as “Despicable Me,” “Fast & Furious,” “The Lego Movie” and “It,” among others.
Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira remembered in Lancaster exhibition

An exhibition in memory of the murdered Guardian journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira opens on Sunday ahead of an international conference on saving the Amazon rainforest which is being held next month. The two men were killed in Brazilian Amazonia in June 2022 while researching a book...
Apple and Amazon: How to Decipher Streaming Success Without Subscriber Numbers

The Q3 streaming arms race pits both tech giants against one another (and other streamers), except that neither disclose their amount of subs. Apple and Amazon’s quarterly financial results are becoming something of a guessing game for Wall Street analysts trying to size up who’s winning the streaming subscription war. Neither tech giant will exactly budge on telling the public exactly how many paying customers they have.
