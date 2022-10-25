Lionsgate announced on Thursday that veteran executives JP Richards and Keri Moore will be joining the studio’s motion picture group as marketing heads. Richards, who will be the president of global marketing, joins the studio from Apple TV+ where he oversaw the marketing campaign for Best Picture Oscar winner “CODA.” Prior to Apple, Richards worked as SVP of Digital Marketing at Universal and Co-President of Global Marketing at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, working on franchises such as “Despicable Me,” “Fast & Furious,” “The Lego Movie” and “It,” among others.

1 DAY AGO