Read full article on original website
Related
College football teams on upset alert for Week 9
We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
College football games on TV today: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
College football on TV today: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scoresAll times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn StateSat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | FoxPoint spread: Ohio State -15FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6% No. 7 TCU at West VirginiaSat., Oct. 29 | 12 ...
Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule
We're already nine weeks into the college football season with division and conference races heating up around the country. But when it comes time to create the College Football Playoff rankings, the quality and strength of a team's schedule is a major factor in poll position. Related: When the CFP ...
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 9 games
Week 9 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games College football Week 9 picks, predictions against the spreadLines courtesy of SI Sportsbook No. 2 Ohio State (-15.5) at No. 13 Penn State. By far the toughest team on ...
Oregon vs. Cal schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oregon vs. Cal schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Michigan vs. Michigan State preview, prediction: Week 9 college football picks
Michigan vs. Michigan State preview, prediction: Week 9 college football picksHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Comments / 0