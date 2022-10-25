(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) A dilapidated skywalk located on the south end of a building on the corner of Exchange and Ball streets in downtown Owosso became a point of discussion during the Owosso City Council meeting at city hall on Monday, Oct. 17. The skywalk is positioned across an alley connected to Ball Street and decades ago was used to link a long gone mixed-retail store on the south side of the alley to the former Owosso City Club in the Exchange Street building. Just beyond the alley corridor is a small parking area previously utilized by nearby tenants, though in recent months, the area was cut off due to a court demolition order of the skywalk.

OWOSSO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO