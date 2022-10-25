ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Flint Beat

Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting

Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
owossoindependent.com

Condemned Skywalk Point of Owosso Council Discussion

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) A dilapidated skywalk located on the south end of a building on the corner of Exchange and Ball streets in downtown Owosso became a point of discussion during the Owosso City Council meeting at city hall on Monday, Oct. 17. The skywalk is positioned across an alley connected to Ball Street and decades ago was used to link a long gone mixed-retail store on the south side of the alley to the former Owosso City Club in the Exchange Street building. Just beyond the alley corridor is a small parking area previously utilized by nearby tenants, though in recent months, the area was cut off due to a court demolition order of the skywalk.
OWOSSO, MI
MLive

Prescription drug take back day happening Saturday in Flint, Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Individuals in Flint and Genesee County with unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them this weekend during a national event. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the GCPC encourage all Genesee County residents to clear out their medicine cabinets and dispose of their unused prescription medications at one of the drop box locations.
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Michigan’s largest brownfield – former Buick City – to be redeveloped for $17 million, $3.25 million coming from Flint’s ARPA funds

A resolution that will allocate $3.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield was approved Oct. 24 by the Flint City Council. The City of Flint administration had submitted a resolution to allocate the funds. At the same meeting,...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw sports legend Bob Coffey, 82, dies

Bob Coffey achieved Saginaw sports legendary status in high school. And he never stopped building on the legend. Coffey, who owns the Saginaw-area basketball record for points in a game with 62, died Tuesday. He was 82. “I was probably five or six years behind him at (Saginaw) Sacred Heart,...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. man wins $261K playing lottery

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $261,377 playing the Michigan Lottery. He burst into tears when he realized he won the Jack prize playing Club Keno, the Michigan Lottery said. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District

BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Freshman wins four stat titles atop 2022 Bay County Football Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- Here are the final regular season statistical leaders for the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. *Bay City All Saints freshman Bo Williams delivered a...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Man being evicted from Bay City residence holds police in standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who is being evicted from a residence. Police say they went to the suspect's residence near the intersection of 14th Street and Garfield Avenue on Thursday morning to serve an eviction notice from the court. The suspect lives in a house converted into apartments.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy