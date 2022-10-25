Read full article on original website
Gleason delivers resignation letter to Genesee County commissioners. Here’s what it says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county Board of Commissioners has accepted former Clerk-Register John Gleason’s resignation just one day after he entered a plea deal with prosecutors that required him to leave his position and never seek local office again. “Although in 2020, the people of Genesee County again...
Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting
Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
owossoindependent.com
Condemned Skywalk Point of Owosso Council Discussion
(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) A dilapidated skywalk located on the south end of a building on the corner of Exchange and Ball streets in downtown Owosso became a point of discussion during the Owosso City Council meeting at city hall on Monday, Oct. 17. The skywalk is positioned across an alley connected to Ball Street and decades ago was used to link a long gone mixed-retail store on the south side of the alley to the former Owosso City Club in the Exchange Street building. Just beyond the alley corridor is a small parking area previously utilized by nearby tenants, though in recent months, the area was cut off due to a court demolition order of the skywalk.
Saginaw-area businesses have roundtable discussion with SBA administrator, U.S. Rep. Kildee
SAGINAW, MI – Saginaw-area business representatives sat down with U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee for a roundtable discussion Thursday, Oct. 27. The event took place at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace, which is home to a variety of small businesses, including Beauty...
Arab American Heritage Council celebrates community leaders at banquet
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - Andrea Sahouri never had plans to become a journalist. But as her Columbia University School of Journalism professor, Ann Cooper said, Sahouri had a fearless trait that is hard to develop. That fearlessness is why Sahouri was named Arab American of the Year at the...
Genesee County judge to decide if Snyder’s criminal Flint water charges get dropped
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm may be headed to a new position as a federal judge, but before she goes, she’s expected to decide whether criminal charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder are dropped. Behm heard oral arguments on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from Flint...
Prescription drug take back day happening Saturday in Flint, Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Individuals in Flint and Genesee County with unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them this weekend during a national event. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the GCPC encourage all Genesee County residents to clear out their medicine cabinets and dispose of their unused prescription medications at one of the drop box locations.
Buick City developer will pitch Flint property to companies it’s leasing to elsewhere
FLINT, MI -- Local government, philanthropic and Ashley Capital officials say they are making progress toward the redevelopment of the former Buick City complex and an official for the company says it is prepared to pitch leasing opportunities in Flint to companies it has worked with elsewhere -- a list that includes Amazon, Ford Motor Co. and LG Electronics.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
East Village Magazine
Michigan’s largest brownfield – former Buick City – to be redeveloped for $17 million, $3.25 million coming from Flint’s ARPA funds
A resolution that will allocate $3.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield was approved Oct. 24 by the Flint City Council. The City of Flint administration had submitted a resolution to allocate the funds. At the same meeting,...
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Saginaw sports legend Bob Coffey, 82, dies
Bob Coffey achieved Saginaw sports legendary status in high school. And he never stopped building on the legend. Coffey, who owns the Saginaw-area basketball record for points in a game with 62, died Tuesday. He was 82. “I was probably five or six years behind him at (Saginaw) Sacred Heart,...
WNEM
Genesee Co. man wins $261K playing lottery
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $261,377 playing the Michigan Lottery. He burst into tears when he realized he won the Jack prize playing Club Keno, the Michigan Lottery said. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to...
Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
MLive.com
Freshman wins four stat titles atop 2022 Bay County Football Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Here are the final regular season statistical leaders for the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. *Bay City All Saints freshman Bo Williams delivered a...
Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
‘I’m not everybody else’ Saginaw sheriff says about pursuing his job and hobbies
SAGINAW, MI - In a matter of eight weeks, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel managed to gather a 10-piece band together and perform publicly, singing as Bob Seger with the Shakedown Band. About 400 people gathered at The Vault, located at 110 Florence Street, on Saturday, October 15 to watch...
abc12.com
Man being evicted from Bay City residence holds police in standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who is being evicted from a residence. Police say they went to the suspect's residence near the intersection of 14th Street and Garfield Avenue on Thursday morning to serve an eviction notice from the court. The suspect lives in a house converted into apartments.
