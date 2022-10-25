Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
4 Chemical Stocks Poised to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates
Chemical companies’ third-quarter results are expected to reflect healthy demand across major end-use industries and the benefits of self-help actions to counter continued headwinds from higher raw material, energy and logistics costs. The chemical industry is still recovering from the havoc wreaked by coronavirus, taking succor from an upturn in demand across major end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction and electronics. The demand recovery has been backed by an uptick in global manufacturing and industrial activities.
Zacks.com
JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (. JAKK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line also increased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 27. During the...
Zacks.com
DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
DVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a...
Zacks.com
Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet
CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q3 Earnings Miss, Margins Rise
EW - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 61 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The figure, however, improved 12.9% year over year. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of 64 cents for Q3. GAAP EPS was 55 cents in the quarter, up...
Zacks.com
Schneider (SNDR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
SNDR - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line rose 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,675.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,725.4 million but improved 16% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 8% to $1,441.8 million.
Zacks.com
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy
HONE - Free Report) , Washington Federal, Inc. (. WAFD - Free Report) , Super Micro Computer, Inc. (. SMCI - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (. KREF - Free Report) are a few stocks that have...
Zacks.com
Hartford Financial (HIG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Dividend
HIG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.44 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The bottom line climbed 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,830 million, which rose 3.6% year over year in the quarter under review. The...
Zacks.com
MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines
MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) a Buy Now?
CTRA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this independent oil and gas company have returned...
Zacks.com
Will Segmental Performance Aid Leidos' (LDOS) Q3 Earnings?
LDOS - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1 before market open. Leidos Holdings has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.66%, on average. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have added impetus to its top line in the third quarter. Defense Solutions.
Zacks.com
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PINS - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Oct 28, 2022
The Dow closed higher for the fifth-straight session on Thursday as fresh data showed that the GDP grew faster than expected in the third quarter, which gave investors’ confidence a boost. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while investors awaited earnings reports from some tech giants.
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
EMR - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 28th
MOMO - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile basec social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart...
Zacks.com
First American (FAF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. The bottom line declined 24.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings reflect lower expenses and higher net investment income, partly offset by soft performance at both Title Insurance and...
Zacks.com
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
ONTO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, up 38% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $254 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 27% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes and Inspection market, owing to increasing demand for the compound semiconductor power device market.
Zacks.com
EMCOR's (EME) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y
EMCOR Group, Inc. (. EME - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Given the solid momentum of the business activity amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has lifted its revenues and earnings per share guidance for 2022.
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings, Misses Sales Estimates
NWL - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressure and the impact of a stronger dollar. Management expects the headwinds to persist in the near term.
Zacks.com
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
MPWR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results with all-time high revenues driven by broad-based growth across most operating segments. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate with healthy year-over-year growth. Quarter Details. Net income in the quarter improved to $124.3 million or...
