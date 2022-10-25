ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Weekly state high school football rankings

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 28, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 8-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 8-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 6-2 71

4. Lakeville South 6-2 64

5. Centennial 6-2 49

6. Stillwater 7-1 48

7. Prior Lake 5-3 26

8. Shakopee 5-3 16

9. White Bear Lake 6-2 16

10. Woodbury 6-2 15

Also receiving votes: East Ridge 9, Forest Lake 7, Eagan 3.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (7) 8-0 87

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 8-0 82

3. Elk River 8-0 74

4. Mahtomedi 7-1 61

5. Chanhassen 7-1 52

6. Rochester Mayo 7-1 46

7. St. Francis 7-1 27

8. Waconia 6-2 22

9. Bloomington Kennedy 7-1 11

(tie) Spring Lake Park 6-2 11

Also receiving votes: Andover 6, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6, Chaska 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 2.

CLASS 4A

1. Stewartville (6) 8-0 82

2. Hutchinson (1) 7-1 79

3. Mound Westonka (1) 8-0 71

4. Becker (1) 7-1 68

5. Marshall 8-0 52

6. Grand Rapids 8-0 48

7. Simley 7-1 40

8. Rocori 6-2 26

9. Fridley 6-2 12

10. Hermantown 6-2 10

Also receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 6, Winona 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Esko (7) 8-0 85

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 8-0 82

3. Dassel-Cokato 7-1 69

4. Rochester Lourdes 7-1 62

5. Cannon Falls 7-1 51

6. Waseca 7-1 48

7. Watertown-Mayer 7-1 37

8. Milaca 7-1 32

9. New London-Spicer 6-2 17

10. Fairmont 6-2 8

Also receiving votes: Providence Academy 4, Minneapolis Henry 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (8) 8-0 89

2. Minneapolis North (1) 8-0 80

3. Barnesville 8-0 72

4. Jackson County Central 8-0 61

5. Eden Valley-Watkins 8-0 54

6. Kimball Area 8-0 36

(tie) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 8-0 36

8. Caledonia 6-2 24

9. St. Agnes 7-1 16

10. Osakis 7-1 7

Also receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Rush City 5, Blue Earth Area 4, Royalton 4, Concordia Academy 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Lester Prairie (8) 8-0 89

2. Fillmore Central 8-0 75

3. Deer River (1) 8-0 71

4. Lakeview 7-1 51

5. BOLD 7-1 49

6. Dawson-Boyd 7-1 37

7. New York Mills 7-1 35

8. Mahnomen/Waubun 7-1 34

9. Mayer Lutheran 6-2 25

10. Minneota 6-2 16

Also receiving votes: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8, Ada-Borup/West 4, Martin County West 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1.

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herm.-Norcross (5) 8-0 86

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 8-0 74

3. Spring Grove (2) 8-0 69

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 8-0 66

5. Renville County West 8-0 57

6. Kittson County Central 8-0 42

7. Lanesboro 7-1 33

8. Hancock 7-1 21

9. Verndale 7-1 20

10. Cherry 7-1 16

Also receiving votes: Nevis 7, Mabel-Canton 1, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 1.

The 2022 panel of media voters: Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune.

The Associated Press

