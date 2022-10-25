ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Jeanette P Johnson
3d ago

I’m extremely proud of the parent (‘s) strength to go head to head with thepowers that be in the schools that pushhomosexuality…Someone had to do it!All praise to those who did!

WPBF News 25

Wellington father files lawsuit against school district over LGBTQ flags in son's classroom

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Frank Deliu’s 12-year-old son came home from Emerald Cove Middle School last month with news that, to his father, was disturbing. "[He] advised that his computer science teacher had put up a couple of gay pride flags in his classroom, somewhere on the wall," said Deliu, an attorney who is from New Zealand, but not yet licensed to practice in Florida.
WELLINGTON, FL
WPBF News 25

3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found on campus at Treasure Coast High School

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students were arrested after a school resource officer found a gun and ammunition at Treasure Coast High School Thursday. A teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, so they alerted law enforcement. The school resource officer worked with the administration to identify two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old who were arrested, according to police.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

North Bay Village Commissioner Convicted After Lying to See Lover in Detention Center

A North Bay Village commissioner who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pled guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
exemplore.com

The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida

I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
PALM BEACH, FL
Reason.com

Brickbat: You'll Be Stone Dead in a Moment

The city of Delray Beach, Florida, has fired firefighter Brandon Hagans for reporting an elderly man was dead when he actually wasn't and then lying about his actions. A report found Hagans looked at the man's body for six seconds from a doorway during a routine call before calling the scene in as a death. Workers who came to the home over an hour later to remove the body found the man was still alive. The local firefighter's union is fighting the dismissal, calling it unjust.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

