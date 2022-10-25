Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shots fired at Birmingham barber shop leave 1 injured, multiple vehicles damaged
An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a west Birmingham barber shop Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at 2:17 p.m. at Brooms Barber & Style Shop at 524 Arkadelphia Road. The business was open and occupied at the time the gunfire rang out. According to police radio traffic,...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Oct. 19-25. Bleeding Non-Traumatic: 2800 Block 7th Street North. Motor Vehicle Accident: Ollie Avenue and 7th Street North. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Medical Center Drive. Chest Pain: 800 Block Scott Drive. October 24. Blood Pressure Check: 100 Block Arthur Drive. Difficulty Breathing: 400 Block Willie Hamilton...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide
A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
Clanton Advertiser
Everyone safe after weapon found on IHS campus
A weapon was found by the School Resource Officer at Isabella High School on Oct. 28. The weapon was on school grounds, not inside the school building, and everyone on campus is safe. Chilton County School released the following statement in regards to the incident:. “Thank you to the Chilton...
alabamanews.net
CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives
An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
32-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot on porch of Birmingham house
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death on the porch of an Inglenook home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Litfelton Alexander Frost. He was 32. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in...
Clanton Advertiser
Teenager dies in shooting incident
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Chilton County High School student in a shooting incident on Oct. 26 near the river on County Road 28. The student has been identified as Bryan Scarbrough. Whether the shooting, which took place shortly after noon, was an...
‘Armed and dangerous’ rape suspect who launched manhunt along I-20 in Irondale still on the run
A man sought in a violent attack and fled from police, launching a massive search in Irondale, remains on the run. Police on Friday identified the wanted suspect as 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton. He is charged with first-degree rape in the attack, and third-degree burglary in a break-in that police...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
wvtm13.com
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and […]
firefighternation.com
Brighton (AL) Firefighter Stumbles Into Grave in Lost Cemetery During Brush Fire
Crews battling a woods fire made a surprising discovery in western Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to reports of a blaze in the 4000 block of Council Avenue in Brighton. Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten, who also is the city’s police lieutenant, said not only...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Oct. 19-25. Permitting Dogs to Run at Large: 13000 Block of County Road 24, Verbena. Attempting to Commit a Crime-Class C Felony/Burglary, Criminal Mischief-Damage to Private Property: County Road 103, Jemison. Death in Field: County Road 365, Clanton. October 20. Miscellaneous Theft, less than $500: 6000...
Band of armed robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham; more than 30 robbed in October
A band of armed gunmen is targeting Hispanic victims for robbery throughout Birmingham. More than 30 Hispanic victims have been targeted in October, with at least six people robbed in five different incidents Wednesday in less than four hours. “It’s extremely alarming because we know this group is not going...
$22,500 reward offered for information on 2015 double homicide
There is a $22,500 reward being offered for information regarding a 2015 double homicide in Talladega County.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
