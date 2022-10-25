ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Oct. 19-25. Bleeding Non-Traumatic: 2800 Block 7th Street North. Motor Vehicle Accident: Ollie Avenue and 7th Street North. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Medical Center Drive. Chest Pain: 800 Block Scott Drive. October 24. Blood Pressure Check: 100 Block Arthur Drive. Difficulty Breathing: 400 Block Willie Hamilton...
CLANTON, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Everyone safe after weapon found on IHS campus

A weapon was found by the School Resource Officer at Isabella High School on Oct. 28. The weapon was on school grounds, not inside the school building, and everyone on campus is safe. Chilton County School released the following statement in regards to the incident:. “Thank you to the Chilton...
MAPLESVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives

An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
Clanton Advertiser

Teenager dies in shooting incident

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Chilton County High School student in a shooting incident on Oct. 26 near the river on County Road 28. The student has been identified as Bryan Scarbrough. Whether the shooting, which took place shortly after noon, was an...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking theft suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
MILLBROOK, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified. According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash

A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and […]
MIDFIELD, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office

These incidents happened between Oct. 19-25. Permitting Dogs to Run at Large: 13000 Block of County Road 24, Verbena. Attempting to Commit a Crime-Class C Felony/Burglary, Criminal Mischief-Damage to Private Property: County Road 103, Jemison. Death in Field: County Road 365, Clanton. October 20. Miscellaneous Theft, less than $500: 6000...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Body Found in Selma

A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
SELMA, AL

