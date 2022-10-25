Read full article on original website
Niecy Nash Calls Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Her 'Most Challenging Job to Date'
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn't just been tough on viewers and victims' families. Series star Niecy Nash revealed on Instagram that the Ryan Murphy serial killer drama was her "most challenging job to date". "Dahmer was my most challenging job to date..." Nash wrote, proceeding to thank co-star Evan Peters. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."
Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, and Frankie Muniz Reboot The Surreal Life
Nearly 20 years after it last aired, The Surreal Life returns to VH1 with a new group of celebrities. This time around, Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, and more stars move into a house together and compete in a series of challenges that will put their vulnerabilities to the test.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Internet Sensation, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, star of series like Will & Grace and creator of goofy viral videos, has passed away. He was 67. Jordan reportedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into a building in Hollywood, California on Monday. TMZ first reported the news. Perhaps best known for his Emmy-winning...
Watchmen Creator Alan Moore Says He 'Disowned' HBO Series
Watchmen's own creator isn't a big fan of the HBO series (or any adaptation of the graphic novel). In an interview with GQ Magazine, Alan Moore revealed that he'd been less than thrilled when he was contacted by the HBO series' showrunner during Watchmen's development. Moore says the letter began "Dear Mr. Moore, I am one of the bastards currently destroying Watchmen."
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
55 Vicodin a Day: Matthew Perry Details Friends-Era Drug Addiction
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction. In his new memoir Frieds, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old reveals the truth about his substance abuse issues and the near-death experience that changed everything for him. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit...
Murder, She Wrote Star Ron Masak Dies at 86
Ron Masak, a character actor best known for portraying Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, has passed away. He was 86. Masak starred alongside the recently deceased Angela Lansbury in the last eight seasons of Murder, She Wrote, and had a prolific television career. He appeared in series like Police Story, Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie, Get Smart, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Magnum P.I., The Rockford Files, Columbo, and Cold Case.
Melissa Villaseñor Was 'Struggling' Before Deciding to Leave Saturday Night Live: 'It Was About My Mental Health'
Melissa Villaseñor is opening up about why she chose to leave Saturday Night Live. "It was my decision. I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and play it out in my head," she shared during an appearance on The Daily Beast's Last Laugh podcast. "At the end of the day it was about my mental health. Last season, I had a couple of panic attacks. I think it was just… I was struggling. I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. I was like, I don’t want to be doing that to myself anymore"
Could This Season's Survivor Cast Be Any More Clueless?
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. Ever since Survivor returned from its extended COVID hiatus, we've been blessed with casts that have been overflowing with compelling, hyper-strategic players engaged in intricate games of human chess with each other. However overstuffed Seasons 41 and 42 were with new twists and advantages, the casts were consistently up to the challenge of navigating them. We're nearly to the merge in Survivor 43, though, and while the cast has a ton of likeable characters, the last few weeks really have us wondering: is anybody on this season good at Survivor?
Ryan Murphy Says He Contacted '20 of the Victims' Families and Friends' While Preparing for Dahmer Series
Ryan Murphy says he and his team reached out to many victims' family and friends for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. While the record-breaking Netflix original has received some backlash from victims' families, Dahmer creator Murphy claims they reached out with the hopes of having people close to the victims involved with the series.
WATCH: The Trailer for Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty Explores the Prominent Family's Deadly Legacy
Another true crime docuseries is headed to HBO. The trailer for Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty explores the legacy of the Murdaughs, a prominent South Carolina family that gained infamy when patriarch Alex Murdaugh was accused of murdering his wife and son. According to HBO, the family enjoyed "unparallel sway...
The White Lotus, Big Mouth, and The Devil's Hour Lead a Weekend of Premieres
Happy Halloween weekend! Over the next few days, television delivers a frightfully packed lineup, as Emmy darling The White Lotus returns for its second season on HBO, Big Mouth Season 6 offers more raunchy fun, and Prime Video bows supernatural thriller The Devil’s Hour. Plus, Jon Bernthal’s American Gigolo...
Simu Liu to Headline Seven Wonders Adaptation at Prime Video with Justin Lin Set to Direct
Simu Liu is set to headline Prime Video's adaptation of Seven Wonders. The action-adventure series, based on Ben Mezrich's books, will be directed by Justin Lin (Fast & Furious) and written by Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan). Seven Wonders tells the story of "brilliant botanist-adventurer, Dr. Nate Grady (Liu), as he teams up with the slippery international fixer, Sloane Seydoux, on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World."
CBS Gives Full Season Orders to East New York, Fire Country, So Help Me Todd
CBS has picked up more episodes of its three biggest new shows. East New York, Fire Country, and So Help Me Todd have all received full season orders from the networ, though an episode count has not been set yet. The three series are the most-watched new network shows of the season thus far, racking up some 8.26 million viewers for Fire Country's debut, 7.37 million and 6.48 million for East New York's and So Help Me Todd's first two episodes, respectively.
WATCH: Luke Evans & Michiel Huisman Hunt for Their Kidnapped Loved One in Echo 3 Trailer
The stakes are high in the trailer for Echo 3, the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series from writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Alienist) and Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant, The Haunting of Hill House) star as brothers-in-law Bambi and Prince, two special forces operatives who find themselves forced to utilize their skills when scientist Amber (Jessica Ann Collins) - sister to Bambi and wife to Prince - goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border.
HBO Announces Perry Mason Season 2 Premiere Date After Lengthy Hiatus
Perry Mason is back on the case. After a two-year hiatus, HBO announced on Twitter today that the reboot was currently in production. Perry Mason Season 2 is set to arrive on HBO Max in February 2023, nearly three years after the series premiere. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is set...
Barry Will End with Season 4, Anthony Carrigan Confirms
Barry will take its final bow after Season 4. While there's been speculation that HBO's dark comedy would come to a close with its fourth season, Anthony Carrigan - who plays endearing mobster NoHo Hank - has confirmed that the series will end with Season 4. During an appearance on...
The Crown Cast & Crew Defend Show After 'Exploitative' Accusations
The Crown's cast and crew are defending the Netflix original after being accused of exploiting the royal family. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, the series has come under fire for its depiction of the royals, particularly the newly-crowned King Charles. Former Prime Minister John Major recently slammed the show as "damaging and malicious fiction", while The Daily Telegraph reported a source close to King Charles found the series "exploitative" and criticized the streamer for having "no qualms about mangling people’s reputations."
