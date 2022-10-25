Melissa Villaseñor is opening up about why she chose to leave Saturday Night Live. "It was my decision. I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and play it out in my head," she shared during an appearance on The Daily Beast's Last Laugh podcast. "At the end of the day it was about my mental health. Last season, I had a couple of panic attacks. I think it was just… I was struggling. I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. I was like, I don’t want to be doing that to myself anymore"

2 DAYS AGO