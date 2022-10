LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 1:18 AM, an Arkansas State Trooper was trying to stop a motorcycle in Little Rock, Arkansas, that had no visible license plate. The rider, Christopher Gaylor, drove off at speeds close to 100 miles per hour ignoring multiple traffic stop signs and traffic lights after the state trooper tried to stop him.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO