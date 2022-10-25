Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
protocol.com
Call of Duty says farewell to the traditional console gaming model
When the latest Call of Duty title launches Friday, it will mark the end of one of gaming’s most enduring, lucrative, and influential series. Call of Duty isn’t disappearing, of course, but its future stands to change in both subtle and dramatic ways in the coming years. A transforming game industry and Microsoft’s pending acquisition of parent company Activision Blizzard, combined with a potentially bitter breakup from longtime partner Sony, have set the shooter series on a collision course with the kind of radical change franchise leadership has avoided for much of the last two decades.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Hit A Major Production Milestone
The "Dragon Age" series hasn't seen a major release since 2014's "Dragon Age: Inquisition." Since then, it seems the fantasy RPG series developed by BioWare has taken a backseat to other projects, such as the polarizing "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and the ill-fated "Anthem." However, in recent years, fans of "Dragon Age" have been given a few rumors in terms of information on a new title. This slow stream of information all came to head when the new "Dragon Age" game was given its name in June 2022 — "Dragon Age: Dreadwolf."
Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Clowning On The Disc's Tiny File Size
Following the largest beta in "Call of Duty" history, "Modern Warfare 2" has arrived. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" delivers a new campaign and brand-new multiplayer modes that are sure to excite longtime fans of the series, and critics agree that the campaign alone is worth the price of admission. However, the release of "Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2" has not come and gone without a bit of scrutiny.
Xbox Boss Slams Current State Of The Metaverse
Meta, formerly Facebook, has been pushing its concept of a Metaverse pretty hard this year, but we still don't know all the details of this multi-billion dollar project. For the uninitiated, a way to describe Meta's Metaverse is like something between "VR Chat" and "Second Life," letting users connect to each other and interact much like they would in real life, from hanging out to buying property. From everything that has been announced about the Metaverse it seems to be an extremely broad idea, but what little users have experienced of it so far has invited a lot of negative criticism.
Gamers Claim NVIDIA's New Graphics Card Is Melting Itself
While there are some games that will make your hardware cry, a new NVIDIA card might be making itself cry. Users on Reddit are claiming that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, which is priced at a whopping $1,600, is melting itself. Reddit user reggie_gakil posted two pictures of their RTX 4090...
Overwatch 2's Halloween Cosmetic Prices Have Fans Heated
The highly anticipated multiplayer shooter "Overwatch 2" has been out for a while now, but things aren't going quite as smoothly as Activision Blizzard might have hoped. Recently, bugs forced the removal of certain heroes from "Overwatch 2," while other glitches remain unfixed. "Overwatch 2" only recently stopped forcing players to link their account to a phone number — barring many from the game — but these are far from the only issues longtime fans have with the sequel.
Is Street Fighter 6 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Street Fighter 6" is on its way, and fighting game fans are finding more things to be excited about with every trailer. Between a stunning new art style, unprecedented accessibility through new control styles (via Polygon), and a sheer overabundance of content — including fully-playable retro games like "Final Fight" and "Magic Sword" within the game's hub (via Push Square) — "Street Fighter 6" will change the series in some major ways.
How Modern Warfare 2 References The Original's Most Controversial Mission
There are some moments from "Call of Duty" that have aged poorly, and one of the most controversial missions in gaming history comes from the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." The game's narrative revolved around terror attacks carried out by the Russian ultranationalist Makarov — one of which the player takes part in. The infamous mission called "No Russian" sees the player go undercover as a member of Makarov's crew as they massacre an airport full of innocent people. At the beginning of the mission, Makarov reminds his partners not to speak in their native tongue, warning them: "No Russian." In the end, the player character is found out and executed. There really isn't much else to the level except for mowing down civilians and a short shootout with police, but the false flag operation leads to World War III in the world of the game.
Early Reactions To Bayonetta 3 Are All Saying The Same Thing
After years' worth of hype and anticipation, "Bayonetta 3" is finally slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. It's been eight years since the release of "Bayonetta 2" for the Wii U, and fans are excited to see the next chapter of the titular witch's story and whether or not it can measure the impact that the previous two entries in the "Bayonetta" series have made. Though the lead-up to the game's release hasn't been without controversy — mostly stemming from the change in Bayonetta's voice actress and the subsequent finger-pointing — "Bayonetta 3" remains one of 2022's most anticipated titles.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Bayonetta 3?
PlatinumGames' "Bayonetta 3" is almost here, arriving on October 28. Despite the original voice actor not returning to voice Bayonetta for this entry, fans of the iconic action-adventure series are ecstatic to play "Bayonetta 3" after eight long years of waiting. And, according to early reviews, their hype hasn't been in vain.
Xbox Boss Hints At Price Hikes In The Near Future
No one would argue that buying a current-gen console is cheap, with both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 retailing for $500+. In fact, the PS5 recently got more expensive in some parts of the world, with the cost of a new system raising significantly – if you can find one, of course. Many gamers said that if the price of a PlayStation 5 increased in the US, they'd simply buy an Xbox instead. Well, opinions may be changing after Xbox head Phil Spencer hinted at potential upcoming price increases at Microsoft.
Cyberpunk 2077: How To Transfer Your Stadia Save
Cloud saving has brought many advancements to the world of gaming. You can simply purchase a game and play it online, which has made gaming on the go easier in a lot of ways. For gamers, the ability to save your progress has benefitted from cloud technology as well. With cloud gaming, you no longer need to buy bulky SD cards or manage your shelf space. All you have to do is connect to the internet and you can pick your game back up wherever you left it.
Can You Play World Of Warcraft On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck modding community continues to prove just how far the capabilities of Valve's handheld PC gaming device can go. Typically, the Steam Deck can only play games available on Steam, Valve's PC storefront. However, since the console was first released in early 2022, users have figured out how to get past normal restrictions to run software not normally intended for the Steam Deck. After the community figured out how to bypass the Easy Anti Cheat requirement and play "Fortnite" on the Steam Deck, it seemed anything was possible — but what about MMOs on the Steam Deck?
The Evolution Of Asymmetrical Games
Plenty of people would agree that games are supposed to be fair, but gamers have long realized that "fair" is often much less important than "balanced." While classic board games like chess and annual competitive titles like "Call of Duty" are always going to be popular, there's a growing demand for the kinds of thrilling experiences that can only be had when fairness is left behind.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2: The New Multiplayer Modes Explained
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" — the sequel to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot — seems to have made quite the impression. Early reactions to the game's campaign mode have been almost unanimous, with praise given to its intensity and difficulty, making it a worthy successor to its 2009 namesake. Having now had close to two decades worth of skin in the game, "Call of Duty" has cultivated what is perhaps the most popular first-person shooter multiplayer experience in gaming. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is no different in this regard, boasting over 11 game modes — not including "Warzone 2.0" — for players to choose from (via Dot Esports).
