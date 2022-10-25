ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Man Arrested in Early-Morning Westport Crash

WESTPORT (1420 AM) — A Dartmouth man is under arrest after allegedly crashing into a fire hydrant near White’s of Westport, flooding the roadway as his car was on fire. According to Westport Police, officers responded to the area of 66 State Road, near White’s of Westport, early this morning at about 2:36 a.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.
WESTPORT, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Police: Suspicious Item Found at Dunkin’ Was a Hoax

TAUNTON (1420 WBSM) — A suspicious item found at a Dunkin’ location Thursday was not explosive in nature and was just a hoax, Taunton Police said. According to a release from Chief Edward J. Walsh, at about 12:50 p.m. Taunton Police and Fire received a 911 call from an employee at the Dunkin’ located at 232 Broadway stating a suspicious item was found outside the door.
TAUNTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Easton Police: Oliver Ames Bomb Threat ‘Not Credible’

EASTON (1420 WBSM) — A bomb threat today at Oliver Ames High School has been deemed “not credible” by Easton Police, with no danger to the public. According to Chief Keith Boone, Easton Police received a report at 11:50 a.m. of a bomb threat at the high school that was made via Snapchat.
EASTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police charge homeless man after car pursuit leads to crash into transformer, car

On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 9:50pm, New Bedford Police attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Mill Street for traffic violations. Instead of stopping, the operator of the vehicle, ANGEL GONZALEZ, 22, homeless, fled, and lead police on a brief pursuit during which he struck another vehicle and eventually lost control, coming to a stop after striking a transformer near King Village East.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment

BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
BROCKTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police charge three with narcotics offenses, seize crack cocaine, Aderall, Suboxone, cash

On October 20th, New Bedford Police detectives executed a search warrant at 183 Earle St., 2W. A search of the apartment yielded approximately 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, suboxone, Adderall, packaging materials, and $600 that was seized. Among the three charges include multiple counts of Possession to Distribute Class B, Possession to Distribute Class B Subsequent Offense, and warrant arrest,
Boston

FBI joins search for missing Raynham teen

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for Colleen Weaver, 16, who has been missing since Oct. 18. The FBI has joined the search for Colleen Weaver, the 16-year-old from Raynham who has been missing since Oct. 18. Police said earlier this week that they now believe the teen...
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Norwood High School evacuated, closed due to gas leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak at Norwood High School has caused the building to evacuate, according to the school. After consultation with Norwood Fire and National Grid, school was canceled for the remainder of the day. Students will be able to take buses home. The Prospective Student Open...
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries. On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 39, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was […] The post Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
