Dartmouth Man Arrested in Early-Morning Westport Crash
WESTPORT (1420 AM) — A Dartmouth man is under arrest after allegedly crashing into a fire hydrant near White’s of Westport, flooding the roadway as his car was on fire. According to Westport Police, officers responded to the area of 66 State Road, near White’s of Westport, early this morning at about 2:36 a.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.
Taunton Police: Suspicious Item Found at Dunkin’ Was a Hoax
TAUNTON (1420 WBSM) — A suspicious item found at a Dunkin’ location Thursday was not explosive in nature and was just a hoax, Taunton Police said. According to a release from Chief Edward J. Walsh, at about 12:50 p.m. Taunton Police and Fire received a 911 call from an employee at the Dunkin’ located at 232 Broadway stating a suspicious item was found outside the door.
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
newbedfordguide.com
UPDATED: New Bedford Police respond to shooting on Pleasant Street, suspect still at large
UPDATE: Official statement from the New Bedford Police Department: “There were no shots fired on Pleasant St. last night. There was a foot pursuit in Temple Landing which I may have some further information on later. However, the foot pursuit was NOT precipitated by shots fired.”. At approximately, 9:00pm...
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
Easton Police: Oliver Ames Bomb Threat ‘Not Credible’
EASTON (1420 WBSM) — A bomb threat today at Oliver Ames High School has been deemed “not credible” by Easton Police, with no danger to the public. According to Chief Keith Boone, Easton Police received a report at 11:50 a.m. of a bomb threat at the high school that was made via Snapchat.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge homeless man after car pursuit leads to crash into transformer, car
On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 9:50pm, New Bedford Police attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Mill Street for traffic violations. Instead of stopping, the operator of the vehicle, ANGEL GONZALEZ, 22, homeless, fled, and lead police on a brief pursuit during which he struck another vehicle and eventually lost control, coming to a stop after striking a transformer near King Village East.
Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment
BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge three with narcotics offenses, seize crack cocaine, Aderall, Suboxone, cash
On October 20th, New Bedford Police detectives executed a search warrant at 183 Earle St., 2W. A search of the apartment yielded approximately 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, suboxone, Adderall, packaging materials, and $600 that was seized. Among the three charges include multiple counts of Possession to Distribute Class B, Possession to Distribute Class B Subsequent Offense, and warrant arrest,
FBI joins search for missing Raynham teen
A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for Colleen Weaver, 16, who has been missing since Oct. 18. The FBI has joined the search for Colleen Weaver, the 16-year-old from Raynham who has been missing since Oct. 18. Police said earlier this week that they now believe the teen...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston woman allegedly sprays chemicals on shoppers, tries to light them on fire
“Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man, police, looking for stolen car that belonged to recently deceased son
A Fall River man who just recently lost his son, has now seen his son’s car disappear. According to Paul St Laurent, his son’s SUV was stolen sometime Wednesday/early Thursday between 5:00 p.m. and this morning. St. Laurent’s son, 48-year-old Oscar “Jay” McElroy passed away Friday, October 21...
whdh.com
Norwood High School evacuated, closed due to gas leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak at Norwood High School has caused the building to evacuate, according to the school. After consultation with Norwood Fire and National Grid, school was canceled for the remainder of the day. Students will be able to take buses home. The Prospective Student Open...
‘I’m speechless’: 7-year-old student found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School
BOSTON — A 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying the loaded firearm around inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
universalhub.com
Two colleges, one BPS school locked down as police hunted man with a gun - who turned out to be a student in a Halloween costume
Mass Art and the neighboring Wentworth Institute of Technology went into lockdown, and Boston Latin School went into "safe" mode this afternoon after somebody reported a man with a gun walking around a Mass Art dorm. NBC Boston reports the lockdowns and a floor-by-floor search of a Mass Art dorm...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police Department alerts Massachusetts residents to uptick in “roofied” drinks
“BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Warns Against Drinks Being Drugged and Urges Victims to Report the Incidents. The Boston Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims.
Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries. On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 39, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was […] The post Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away appeared first on CapeCod.com.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
