Red Oak board establishes 2022-23 hard surface roads only plan
(Red Oak) -- Like most KMAland school districts, Red Oak school officials have established a transportation plan during harsh road conditions. At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board approved a hard surface roads only plan for the 2022-23 school year. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the plan is typically only put in place when gravel roads are deemed unsafe or inaccessible to school vehicles.
Shen council okays new Highway 59 stoplight
(Shenandoah) -- Motorists on Highway 59 will notice a new traffic light at a busy intersection in the future. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an agreement between the city and Community 1st Credit Union for the installation of a traffic light at 700 South Fremont Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says an adjustment in the former Skateland property's driveway necessitates a four-way stoplight in that vicinity.
Montgomery County upgrades display system
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Courthouse is replacing its current display with new high-tech equipment. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the purchase of a new digital display system for $1,156.94. Plans call for placing the 24 by 36 screen inside the courthouse near the front door. County Auditor Jill Ozuna says the new display replaces the current system that's outdated, and hard to maintain.
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
Page County Sheriff's blotter
(Clarinda) -- Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer released its latest report of arrests and investigations. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Rainbolt sees plethora of economic development opportunity in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- A new face has jumped across the Missouri River from Nebraska to take over economic development in Mills County. Earlier this week, Andrew Rainbolt was announced as the new executive director for the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. Rainbolt succeeds Marco Floreani, who has served in the role since June 2020. Rainbolt earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Urban Studies and has spent the past 15 years under the Greater Omaha Chamber, including the past eight years as the executive director of the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, now known as Grow Sarpy. Rainbolt says he was drawn to the job primarily based on the opportunities for development in Mills County.
Clarinda board reviews latest test scores
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are analyzing and troubleshooting following the latest standardized test scores. During Wednesday night's regular Clarinda School Board meeting, administrators reviewed the fall data from the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Clarinda High School's overall performance rating is at 56.72, or commendable according to state standards. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox says the latest scores are exciting.
Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Red Oak man booked for reckless use of fire or explosives
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrested Tuesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 34-year-old Lucas James Bogart was arrested shortly after 6:25 p.m. in the 500 block of East Prospect Street for reckless use of fire or explosives -- a serious misdemeanor.
Shen council hears community catalyst grant applicants
(Shenandoah) -- Two projects are hoping to be Shenandoah's entry in a competitive state grant program aimed at revitalization. Potential applicants for the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant Program made their cases before the Shenandoah City Council Tuesday night. Council members will select one of the projects as the city's applicant for up to $100,000 in grant money for property owners seeking redevelopment, rehabilitation or demolition of underutilized buildings, or to stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community. City officials selected two possible applicants from the original four for consideration. Bri Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm.
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
Shirley Diane Adams, age 74, Oakland
Visitation Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
Barbara J. Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Shenandoah First United Methodist Church (Visitation and lunch will be held downstairs in Fellowship Hall) Visitation Start:11:00 AM (lunch served at 11:00 AM) Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, Iowa. CemeteryRose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa.
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 63-year-old Tim Thomas was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Thomas was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Talking With Tom (Week 10): Creston & Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Another postseason edition of Talking With Tom is hot off the presses and centers around a pair of teams on the eastern side of KMAland. Tom Moore ventured to Creston for a chat with Panthers head coach Brian Morrison and to Mount Ayr, where he spoke with Coach Ryan Victor.
Shenandoah man booked on Nevada warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on out of state warrant Wednesday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Richardson was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on an active state of Nevada warrant for non support of a child or neglect. Authorities say Richardson's arrest came after officers went to 907 7th Street in Shenandoah looking for a male with an active Nevada warrant.
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
