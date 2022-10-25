Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
Car snaps utility pole in half, closing North East road overnight
An overnight accident led to the closure of a road in North East. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the accident in the 7400 block of Moorheadville Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday. According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car reportedly lost control, left the roadway, and smashed into a utility […]
26 Shirts supporting a 12-year-old cancer patient of Olean
A 12-year-old girl from Olean, NY, receives countless support from all over, including 26 Shirts after being diagnosed with a rare liver cancer.
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
wesb.com
Family Displaced by Lewis Run Fire/Explosion
There were no injuries, but a family was displaced by an explosion and fire in Lewis Run Monday. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:43 Monday afternoon to a double-wide trailer on Willow Lane, and found smoke and flames coming from the home, and shortly after a resident of the trailer got out the front door, the explosion took place.
yourdailylocal.com
City of Warren Enters EMS Agreement With Multiple Municipalities
WARREN, Pa. – On Monday, Warren City Council approved a motion to enter into an agreement with five municipalities in the county for EMS services. Earlier this year, Cherry Grove, Mead, Pleasant, and Sheffield Townships, as well as Clarendon Borough agreed to a Multi-Municipal EMS Commission officially entered into that agreement unanimously during Monday’s special meeting.
Erie firefighter grows over 1,000 pound pumpkin, displays it at local firehouse
One City of Erie fire department is celebrating Halloween with a carved pumpkin that weighs more than 1,000 pounds. It’s the second time an Erie firefighter has grown a pumpkin for the community to enjoy. Erie Fireman John Stewart grew a pumpkin that weighs over 1,000 pounds. The pumpkin sits outside Firehouse 13 on East […]
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC
The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Goes Above & Beyond with Halloween Decorations
We're getting closer and closer to Halloween night, and some homes are very prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters. A home on the corner of 35th and Norman Way goes above and beyond every year. The themes revolves from year to year, but for the last couple, home owner Kelley McDonald said...
Owner of former LORD Corp. site cited for tall grass on W. 12th St. and Greengarden Blvd
The owner of the former LORD Corporation site at the corner of West 12th and Greengarden streets has been cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. According to an Erie County magisterial district judge, the owner of one west side property was cited by code enforcement for tall grass. The owner also faces charges […]
wesb.com
Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning
Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
Erie Zoo to get $3 million for new vet center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo is set to receive a $3 million state grant for a new veterinary center. The new veterinary center will include upgrades for animal treatment, quarantine spaces, isolation areas, surgical rooms and imaging rooms. It also will include public viewing spaces. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the grant in an announcement on […]
erienewsnow.com
Officials Investigate Sunday Night's Service Denial Attack in Erie County
More information has been released on what is being called the Service Denial Attack in Erie County. The attack prompted an investigation after cell phone users were not able to call the 911 Center in case of an emergency. On Sunday night, for nearly two hours, Erie County safety officials...
jamestowngazette.com
“Meat Your Farmer” – Two Free Events for the Public
Join Local Livestock Farmers and Cornell Cooperative Extension to Learn How to Purchase Bulk Meats, Taste and Purchase Locally Produced Meats, and Meet the Farmers Who Produced Them. Article Contributed by. Cornell Cooperative Extension. Have you ever wondered where your meat comes from? Are you looking to reduce the steps...
explore venango
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident...
wrfalp.com
Liberty, Audubon’s Bald Eagle, Has Died
Liberty, Audubon’s non-releasable Bald Eagle, has died. The Audubon Community Nature Center announced the sad news Tuesday afternoon. Executive Director Leigh Rovegno said Liberty’s health had been waning recently and took a turn for the worse in the past few days. Prior to a veterinary appointment, she was discovered early on the morning of October 25 by her longtime primary caretaker Thom Armella.
Report: Microplastics found in all Erie County streams
A recent study shows microplastics are contaminating local creeks. The report shows that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local creeks, PennEnvironment researchers say they are finding microplastics in the some of Pennsylvania’s cleanest streams. They report high levels of microplastics were found in both Crooked Creek […]
