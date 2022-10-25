On October 15, former "Bayonetta" voice actor Hellena Taylor accused Platinum Games of offering her too little pay to reprise the titular role, and said Jennifer Hale replacing her was a "betrayal." After the company released a statement supporting Hale, Taylor herself seemingly confirmed reports from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that she was offered more for the role than she initially implied. Fans felt misled by the former voice actress, who said she was offered $4,000 to come back to the series when that amount was actually just for a cameo — according to Schreier, Taylor was in fact originally offered around $15,000 to return for "Bayonetta 3." She also claimed that the franchise was worth at least $450 million, a figure that some think was fabricated.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO