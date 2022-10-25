Read full article on original website
Related
How Long Does It Take To Beat Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign?
It wouldn't be a year in gaming without a new "Call of Duty" from Activision — at least, that's how it's been since the early 2000s. 2022 has honored that tradition by offering up "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," a sequel to the 2019 entry "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" that is also, somehow, not to be confused with 2009's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" remaster. Between several new traversal mechanics, a plethora of brand-new modes, and other changes, the title marks a compelling upgrade from prior installments for devoted fans.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Amnesia: Rebirth?
When it comes to the best horror games of all time, no list is complete without the "Amnesia" series. After "Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs" came out in 2013, the franchise went dormant for seven years. While the third entry in the franchise, "Amnesia: Rebirth," does not offer the same level of scares — as one reviewer put it, it isn't so much a horror title as it is a "spooky, narrative-driven puzzle game" — it includes a variety of content for players to delve into.
Early Reactions To Bayonetta 3 Are All Saying The Same Thing
After years' worth of hype and anticipation, "Bayonetta 3" is finally slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. It's been eight years since the release of "Bayonetta 2" for the Wii U, and fans are excited to see the next chapter of the titular witch's story and whether or not it can measure the impact that the previous two entries in the "Bayonetta" series have made. Though the lead-up to the game's release hasn't been without controversy — mostly stemming from the change in Bayonetta's voice actress and the subsequent finger-pointing — "Bayonetta 3" remains one of 2022's most anticipated titles.
Bayonetta 3: How To Turn On Naive Angel Mode To Cut Down The Violence
The newest entry in the modern fantasy, hack-and-slash series is finally arriving with the release of "Bayonetta 3." The titular witch returns with some new moves and friends, but the same over-the-top action and, shall we say, adult style. The series has never been afraid to display a little skin and more than a little blood, and this latest title promises to be no exception.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
The Open World Video Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Once restricted to the RPG genre, the floodgates have opened for open world games to take over other genres where the format might not traditionally work. Games like "Sea of Thieves" let players sail the seas alone or with a group of friends in its online open world pirate setting, while recent games in the "Forza" series feature a blend of open-world exploration and races. Most gamers are familiar with the "Grand Theft Auto" series which, while open world and lengthy, proves that the time it takes to beat a game doesn't necessarily correlate to how good that game is.
Is God Of War Ragnarök Coming To PC?
"God of War Ragnarök," the sequel to the 2018 "God of War" reboot, arrives on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Early previews of the title drew nigh universal praise from critics, leaving many PlayStation users eager to return to the violent world of Norse mythology. For PC gamers, however, the upcoming release may raise an important question.
Former Bayonetta Actor Fires Back At Latest Pay Claims
For weeks, Bayonetta fans have been confused about the truth behind Hellena Taylor's absence from "Bayonetta 3." The former Bayonetta VA asked fans to boycott the game to protest PlatinumGames' insultingly low offer of $4k for her to voice the entire game. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report clarified that she had actually been offered between $3,000 to $4,000 per session. Now, Taylor has reemerged to explain why the stories don't match up.
Bayonetta Actress' Charity List Has Fans Dropping Her Fast
On October 15, former "Bayonetta" voice actor Hellena Taylor accused Platinum Games of offering her too little pay to reprise the titular role, and said Jennifer Hale replacing her was a "betrayal." After the company released a statement supporting Hale, Taylor herself seemingly confirmed reports from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that she was offered more for the role than she initially implied. Fans felt misled by the former voice actress, who said she was offered $4,000 to come back to the series when that amount was actually just for a cameo — according to Schreier, Taylor was in fact originally offered around $15,000 to return for "Bayonetta 3." She also claimed that the franchise was worth at least $450 million, a figure that some think was fabricated.
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
Is Resident Evil Re:Verse Cross-Platform?
With the upcoming "Resident Evil Re:Verse," Capcom may have finally created a successful player versus player multiplayer title set in the "Resident Evil" series. In recent years, making such a game seems to have become a major focus for the studio. Capcom's last attempt at PvP, 2020's "Resident Evil: Resistance" — a free add-on to the remake of "Resident Evil 3" — didn't quite catch on. The 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer received mixed reviews from critics and didn't appear to generate the buzz Capcom was likely hoping for.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition: Every Major New Feature Explained
Too often, the special editions of video games aren't worth the added price. Despite sometimes costing as much as $20 or $30 more than the standard copy (or even more than that), these re-releases often only offer new character skins or other insignificant add-ons that could be earned in the main game. If you're worried this might be the case for "Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition," don't be. Compared to most special edition games, this title offers a great amount of added value to the eighth installment to the "Resident Evil" franchise.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Can You Play World Of Warcraft On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck modding community continues to prove just how far the capabilities of Valve's handheld PC gaming device can go. Typically, the Steam Deck can only play games available on Steam, Valve's PC storefront. However, since the console was first released in early 2022, users have figured out how to get past normal restrictions to run software not normally intended for the Steam Deck. After the community figured out how to bypass the Easy Anti Cheat requirement and play "Fortnite" on the Steam Deck, it seemed anything was possible — but what about MMOs on the Steam Deck?
Is Star Ocean: The Divine Force Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
Fans of the "Star Ocean" series are finally being rewarded for their patience with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" on October 27. More than six years after the last entry in the series, "The Divine Force" is aiming to pickup where its predecessor, "Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness" left off with real-time combat and loads of sci-fi settings for players to enjoy and explore. Of course, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver a better and more deserving storyline than "Star Ocean: The Last Hope" this time around.
How To Easily Defeat Armored Enemies In Modern Warfare 2's Campaign
The campaign mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" had a lot to live up to. Sharing its name with arguably the crown jewel of the "Call of Duty" franchise, Activision and Infinity Ward faced the daunting task of replicating the fan-adored experience, but judging by most of the early reviews, it seems that publisher-developer tandem has done just that with the title earning praise for many of its various components, including its difficulty.
Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin
"Overwatch 2" has been released, and players are finally getting to experience the best and worst changes to the game. With new skins, a new team composition, and even new Heroes, there's plenty for fans to explore in the sequel. Plus, new content is being released regularly, whether through the controversial battle pass that confirmed some fans' worst fears or events like the reoccurring Halloween Terror.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Season Pass With Hilarious Deadpool Trailer
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" had fans divided when it was first announced because of the deck-building and card mechanics that determine combat. However, while this worried fans, the bad news kept coming with massive delays. After finally getting a release date of Dec. 2, 2022, fans were able to get excited about the game. To add to the already abundant amount of information about the game, Firaxis released a video announcing a season pass with a hilarious comedy bit from Deadpool.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0