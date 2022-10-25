Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
KLTV
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
KTBS
Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
KLTV
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders.
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
17-Year-Old Longview, Texas Student Arrested for Threatening School
A scary situation was avoided earlier this week in Longview, Texas. School shootings are nothing to joke about and should not be taken lightly. Even the threat of such an action needs to be taken seriously. It doesn't matter if its a passing conversation or if the threat is made on social media out of frustration, making even the slightest hint at such an action will get someone in serious trouble. That's what happened at Longview LEAD Academy earlier this week.
Tyler police, fire department responding to reported fire at historic Ramey House
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is assisting the Tyler Fire Dept. on a reported structure fire near downtown Tyler. Tyler police say the fire broke out at the intersection of E. Houston St. and S. Broadway Ave., which is the location of the historic Ramey House. The...
ktoy1047.com
Texas man arrested in murder-for-hire plot
41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on October 21, nine days after a citizen told police Johnson had offered money in exchange for the murder of his wife. Johnson was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition from Texas to Louisiana.
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Tyler police are responding and the outside lane has been closed heading towards US Hwy 69.
KLTV
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a suspect in a murder which happened on Oct. 22 has been arrested. According to Tyler police, detectives obtained a directive to apprehend on a juvenile suspect in this case. On Oct. 27, the 14-year-old juvenile turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder. He was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
KLTV
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department responded to a call of gunfire in a normally quiet residential street, and it was caught on camera. It happened in the 600 block of Oak Street in Longview around 7:30 Monday night. And one resident said he heard over 20 shots fired from two vehicles as they rolled down the street.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches. Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler. Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will...
Police: Shooting victim drove himself to hospital, leading to suspects arrest
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation. Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired […]
