Gamespot
Marvel Snap Review - MCCGU
The advent of digital collectible card games has led to an explosion of different approaches to the genre. Mostly, though, new games have adapted the fundamentals of physical CCGs. With Marvel Snap, Hearthstone veteran studio Second Dinner has reduced the collectible card game to its most essential pieces and reimagined them, creating a combination of systems that are elegantly simple without ever feeling simplistic.
Gamespot
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following yet another leak, PlayStation has officially announced the next batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers. November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies should be available starting November 1. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November. Make sure to claim October's lineup before the new batch of games takes its place.
Gamespot
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Broken Moon Map, Stickers, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 starts very soon, and developer Respawn has outlined pretty much everything we can expect to see in the new season. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and Respawn is holding to tradition--so that means, alongside the new playable character Catalyst, the new season is adding a new battle royale map too, called Broken Moon.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
Gamespot
Signalis Tarot Card And Moon Phase Puzzle Guide
By the time you hit the puzzle with the tarot cards and the moon phases, things have gotten weird in Signalis. Suddenly you’re on Rotfront, and meat is taking over. When you arrive, you’ll see a big mural that depicts moon phases. One of them is missing the ring that allows you to adjust it, but don’t worry about that right now: The meat will deliver. Your main goal for the Rotfront area is to find six tarot cards and solve the moon phase puzzles. Here's how to do every step.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disc Is Just 70 MB, Requires 100 GB Install
Ever wonder what exactly you're getting when you buy a game disc these days? Well, in the case of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you're getting approximately 0.07% of the actual game. Twitter user DoesItPlay revealed that the disc size for Modern Warfare 2 is just 72.23 MB, though the game itself requires at least a 100 GB install on all platforms.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Won't Have Photo Mode At Launch
God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the studio said the mode will come after launch and that it will share more details about what to expect later. "We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live," the developer added.
Gamespot
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!
Gamespot
Analogue Super NT And Mega SG Final Production Run Is Available Now
Retro gaming still has a dedicated market around the world, and if you've been looking for one of the best and purest pieces of hardware to bring classic games to life, then you have one final chance to do so this week. A new run of Analogue Super NT and...
Gamespot
Stylish Avatar-Themed Shoes Revealed, Available To Order Now
After 13 years, a new Avatar film is finally headed to a cinema near you. If you're planning to go see the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time and you want to do so in style, then these fresh kicks from Cariuma might be what you're looking for. Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theaters on December 16, so you'll get these stylish shoes in plenty of time to wear them there--just try to avoid stepping in anything sticky while you're there.
Gamespot
Next Big Gotham Knights Patch Will Aim To Improve Console And PC Performance
A week after launch, Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal has released a new update for the game that aims to improve performance issues on PC, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S patch coming soon. This is a small patch, but a more substantial update will follow it as the studio looks to add a "mix of needed fixes that have popped up since launch" for the game, specifically frame rate stability on consoles.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Launch Update Addresses Visibility, Audio, And UI Issues
The launch day for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's almost here, and Infinity Ward has detailed some of the changes implemented from beta feedback. There are some pretty notable updates coming with the game's October 28 release. First, Infinity Ward revealed that beta feedback was used to increase enemy...
Gamespot
Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App
As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.
Gamespot
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch-Day Discount Is Available Now
The once PlayStation-exclusive platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure has made the leap to PC. If you're interested in picking up the charming 3D platformer, make sure to snag it at Green Man Gaming. Right now, you can save 10% on Sackboy at GMG. Since you're getting a Steam key by ordering through Green Man Gaming, this is the ideal way to pick up the PC port at launch.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Warns Against Changing Console Region To Play Early
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, and fans are naturally eager to get started as soon as possible. However, Infinity Ward has advised against changing your console's region to get in early. Anyone who does that runs the risk of experiencing "connectivity issues," Infinity Ward said....
