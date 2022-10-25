Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly Football vs Jordan
History is on the line tonight for the Long Beach Poly football team as they celebrate Senior Night and host Jordan at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Jackrabbits have been on a historic run through the Moore League this year and could put their names in the record books this evening. Poly has outscored the league 259-6 so far this year, and if they post a fifth consecutive shutout tonight, they would tie for the fewest points allowed in Moore League history in a season with the 1973 Millikan Rams.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 27
It’s a big night of high school football in Orange County as week 10 begins with Thursday night games. It’s the final week of the regular season. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Millikan, Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation.. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs. Millikan Water Polo, Wilson at Edison CIF Volleyball
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel...
Whittier, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The El Rancho High School football team will have a game with California High School - Whittier on October 27, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Girls’ Golf: Wilson’s Sor, Shaw Advance In CIF Playoffs
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Wilson’s Alyson Sor and Sammy Shaw advanced through to the second round of CIF Southern Section playoffs with stellar rounds on Tuesday at Los Serranos Golf Club. Sor is fresh off...
PREVIEW: Compton vs. Lakewood, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Another week, another de facto playoff game for the Lakewood football team. Things couldn’t have gone much better last week for the Lancers (4-5, 3-2) as they dominated Wilson for a 41-0 victory, and now they’ll be at home hosting Compton (4-5, 2-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field at week nine football games
A member of the Corona del Mar drum corps performs while hoisted high by a team of Sea King cheerleaders. ( Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fans turned out in big numbers for high school football games in week nine and Orange County teams were also supported by cheerleaders and band members.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football vs Jordan, Lakewood vs Compton, Millikan vs Cabrillo, Wilson vs Saddleback
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Lakewood and Compton, Long Beach Poly and Jordan, Millikan and Cabrillo, and Wilson and Saddleback. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. Zion Smith for 6! This might be the...
CIF Girls’ Volleyball: Wilson Falls to Edison In Five-Set Quarterfinal
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. After knocking off the fifth-ranked team in Division 3 in straight...
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
elpaisanoonline.com
El Monte Police Chief and Rio Hondo College Aulmnus Passes Away
Rio Hondo College alumnus and El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. According to the description of the Chief Ben Lowry Memorial Fund on porac.org, Lowry passed away from cancer. The fundraiser–with a goal of $50,000–was created to help his family and assist with funeral costs.
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster
Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
scvnews.com
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | What Has Changed, What Has Not
In November, 1992, I was invited by the Long Beach Football Officials Association on to speak at their end of season banquet. At first, I was a little apprehensive to accept as I had some difficult moments with football officials when I began my coaching career. As a younger coach, my attitude toward officials was mixed. I truly appreciated them for being there and recognized that we could not play our games without them, but there were instances that I honestly thought certain officials carried a bias against us or did things intentionally to negatively affect our team.
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
2urbangirls.com
Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area
BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition!
Whether you want to trick or treat, skate or just celebrate, here's what to do in Long Beach this Halloween. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
