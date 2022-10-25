ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

dallasexpress.com

Halloween Events in North Texas

With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Painted Stones

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) On a sunny morning recently, I wound my way up the road to my grandson’s school. Something I greatly relish about living where we do, is we are just right over the next bump to the country. While suburbia encroaches, and I know some resent it terribly, I am grateful to live close to the country. A particular route, the “back way” to the grocery store, takes me up and down small hills, around curves, with everyday miracles of fields and wildflowers, a pond, and a small barn with the Texas flag painted on the side. Driving that route, fast breaths of hurry here, hurry there, give way to moments that slow a bit. I might mosey and pull to the right for that impatient guy, in the truck behind me, to pass.
ROCKWALL, TX
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala

With Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Co-Chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman’s theme of Art Deco and a color scheme of black and white, the Meyerson lobby followed orders on Saturday, October 1. From the dining tables in black and white tablecloths and centerpieces with black and white ostrich plumes to a Texas-sized music sheet serving as a photo backdrop, the setting was in place for the season’s first formal fundraiser.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kudzu and that other creeping threat

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) Horror films are not my genre, though, in my youth, I relished the Friday night “Chiller” feature on TV. Old movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” and “The Wolf Man” were part of my coming-of-age repertoire. One night many...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

‘Deep in the Heart’ with Empower7

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Did you know…? More than 20% of youth leaving foster care are incarcerated by age 21. Over 1,200 teens in foster care in Texas “age out” of the system every year when they turn 18. And nearly 20% of teens becomes homeless the moment they exit the foster care system.
ROCKWALL, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?

Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland

The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
GARLAND, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Visit Royalty At ShangriLlama in Royse City

ShangriLlama in Royse City is home to a castle and six royal llamas and offers experiences for curious visitors. Guests can participate in “Llama Llessons,” “Llama Walks,” “Virtual Llama Meetings,” and even weddings with llamas, if desired. ShangriLlama is the name of their ranch...
ROYSE CITY, TX
cravedfw

The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022

Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Dottie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) Hi there, I’m Dottie! I am a sweet, loving, playful girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, give kisses, chew on bones, and play with toys. I have been around other dogs (as you can see!) and have great fun running and playing with them! (I have not been around cats, so I don’t know if I would like them or not).
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

