ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 8

Jeremy and Meagan Gardner
3d ago

definitely will be. RIP aniah !! you should still be here. I hope this will fix it and other young women will be saved.

Reply
4
Guest
3d ago

Don’t see any Mayors from the St. Clair County area, they definitely won’t do anything that helps protects our children!!

Reply
2
Related
WSFA

3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will have a new secretary of state after this midterm election. John Merrill is finishing up his second term in office, which makes him ineligible to run this year. So voters will have three candidates to choose from. The race will come down to either Libertarian candidate Matt Shelby, Democrat Pamela Laffitte, or Republican Wes Allen.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guns, flu, robberies, voting: Down in Alabama

Updates on guns at parks and the flu bug. A string of robberies that appears to be targeting a specific demographic. What John Merrill is predicting turnout will be for the election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Amendment Four would ban changing Alabama election law within six months of an election

Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect their state, federal, and county leaders. Alabama voters will also decide what constitution they will live under for the next four years. There are a number of proposed amendments to the historic 1901 Constitution of Alabama for voters to consider. Amendment Four would forbid changes to election law within six months of any Alabama election.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
altoday.com

AG Steve Marshall hosts 23rd Annual Alabama Law Enforcement Summit

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hosted hundreds of law enforcement officials from all over the state of Alabama for the 23rd annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit on Thursday. The 2022 summit offered a day of instruction for police officers, sheriff’s offices, and State law enforcement officials. “With...
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

Does It Snow In Alabama?

Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Five days left to apply for absentee ballot by mail for general election

On Tuesday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill released a statement to remind Alabama voters that there are only days left in the absentee voting period for the November 8th General Election. Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary Merrill reminded Alabama voters that there are just 5 days...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy