June Farms hosts Annual Halloween Dance Party

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — June Farms is hosting its annual Halloween Dance Party just in time for the ghostly holiday. Come dressed in your best costume to dance the night away at this Halloween Themed event.

The heated Pony Barn at June Farms will be decorated for a spooky fun-filled night. The dance party will take place on October 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Costumes are mandatory, as they should be, and tickets are $75 per person . There will be a cash bar for 21 plus as well. All proceeds will go towards the Baumgartner Foundation, an organization committed to raising money to provide equine and farm therapy for children with disabilities.

June Farms will also host a Halloween Puppy Parade on Thursday, October 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. where you can trick or treat with your dog through all the barns at June Farms. The event is $10 per person, dogs are free, and pizza and snacks will be available. The best costume award for the pups will have a chance of winning,

One Night Stay in the upcoming June Farms Wellness Huts (spa-focused and dog friendly!)

Four tickets to the June Farms Halloween Party on Sat. Oct 29

$100 June Farms Gift Card (to be used on merchandise, food, drinks or cabins!)

