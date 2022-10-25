Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
news3lv.com
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
news3lv.com
Woman found dead after 6-year-old alerts neighbor to shooting in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was found dead in the southwest valley early Thursday morning after a 6-year-old child alerted a neighbor about a shooting, according to police. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, said Lt. David Valenta with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Woman who said she was arrested due to her 'good looks' now accused of killing mom
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 28-year-old Hend Bustami is behind bars, charged with murder after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says she stabbed her mother to death inside their home and took off to California. Andres Moreno has lived next door to the family for two years and says the...
news3lv.com
Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas. It happened on Friday around noon near North Aliante Parkway and West Corvine Drive. Arriving officers located the crash just south of the intersection. Investigators say a Jeep was traveling southbound on Aliante approaching...
news3lv.com
Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
New video shows moments leading up to shooting that killed 22-year-old Nevada soldier
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Almost one year after a 22-year-old Nevada National Guard soldier was killed while attending a Halloween party, police are releasing surveillance video showing the deadly drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred outside a residence near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane back on October 31, 2021. Three...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
news3lv.com
Man stabbed to death in east valley, no suspect found
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Charleston Boulevard in the east valley. Officers found the victim in a parking lot near Charleston and Nellis around 6:11 p.m while searching for witnesses of a different case in the area. The victim appeared to be a...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Anonymous tip led to recovery of Girl Scouts statue, suspect ID
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An anonymous tip led police to recover a bronze statue stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada earlier this year and to identify a suspect later arrested in the theft, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas police said a statue was stolen from...
news3lv.com
Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
news3lv.com
71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
news3lv.com
Ex-county official pleads not guilty to murder charge in Las Vegas journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles has pleaded not guilty to the killing of a Las Vegas journalist. Telles, 45, appeared for his arraignment hearing after a grand jury returned an indictment last week on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon involving a victim 60 or older.
news3lv.com
1 man dead after shooting at bus stop in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway by the North Las Vegas Police Department for a homicide Tuesday night. At about 7:46 p.m., NLVPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bus stop near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. Authorities said arriving...
news3lv.com
'An angel was there and helped me': Rancho HS employee speaks out after brutal attack
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rancho High School staff member is still recovering after a brutal attack outside a school building Monday night. After a terrifying incident, he wants to make sure no one experiences the scary attack he did. News 3 asked Edwin Duarte if he thought he...
news3lv.com
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
news3lv.com
143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
news3lv.com
Man pleads guilty to $4.2 million fraud over Las Vegas 'Magic Mike' show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme that defrauded $4.2 million out of people looking to invest in a "Magic Mike" show in Las Vegas. John Santilli Jr. pleaded on Thursday to a count of securities fraud and a...
Comments / 0