North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas. It happened on Friday around noon near North Aliante Parkway and West Corvine Drive. Arriving officers located the crash just south of the intersection. Investigators say a Jeep was traveling southbound on Aliante approaching...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man stabbed to death in east valley, no suspect found

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Charleston Boulevard in the east valley. Officers found the victim in a parking lot near Charleston and Nellis around 6:11 p.m while searching for witnesses of a different case in the area. The victim appeared to be a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 man dead after shooting at bus stop in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway by the North Las Vegas Police Department for a homicide Tuesday night. At about 7:46 p.m., NLVPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bus stop near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. Authorities said arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV

