Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
School Bus With Students Onboard Crashes in Blackstone
A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Blackstone, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to police and the superintendent's office. The Blackstone Police Department confirms it responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, involving an elementary school bus from the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District.
nbcboston.com
BPS Superintendent ‘Speechless' After Loaded Gun Found on 7-Year-Old Student
City and education leaders are looking for answers Friday, after police say a loaded gun was brought to a Boston school by a 7-year-old student Thursday. It was a semi-automatic gun and was found in the backpack of the student, a police source directly related to the investigation told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. It happened at Up Academy Holland School, which is in Dorchester.
ABC6.com
Dartmouth man charged with OUI after fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges after crashing his car in Westport early Friday morning. Tucker Rose has been charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic violations in the fiery crash. According to police, they responded to State Road...
WCAX
Missing Massachusetts girl found
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
capecod.com
Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School
BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
nbcboston.com
Teen Arrested After Allegedly Having Gun Near Boston's Excel High School
A teenager was arrested Friday after allegedly carrying a gun illegally near a South Boston high school. Excel High School on G Street was placed in safe mode as police responded to a report of an armed person, police said. Around noon, they found and arrested 18-year-old Jamari Searcy of South Boston.
Brockton Man Gets Prison Time for Killing New Bedford Man
BROCKTON — A Brockton man who shot and killed a New Bedford man in 2019 has been sentenced to at least 20 years in state prison, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Quieto Miranda, 32, was sentenced Thursday in the shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of...
nbcboston.com
Vehicle Slams Into Clinton Home After Pursuit, Police Say
A vehicle slammed into a house Wednesday night in Clinton, Massachusetts after a driver lost control during a short police pursuit, according to local authorities. A police officer in Sterling tried to pull over a vehicle, which turned into a chase, police said in a news release. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control and hit a home on Sterling Street, according to the release.
nbcboston.com
3 Worcester Cops Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace
Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work. Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m....
nbcboston.com
495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash
A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
nbcboston.com
Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston were temporarily locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed person that wound up being someone who was doing a Halloween photo shoot with a fake gun. Police said they were called...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
nbcboston.com
Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital
The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials trace origin of bomb threat at Bristol County school, FBI involved
Officials have determined whom they believe is the origin of a bomb threat aimed at a Bristol County high school on Tuesday. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:50 a.m. today, the Easton Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at Oliver Ames High School that was sent via Snapchat.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
capecod.com
Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee
MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.
nbcboston.com
LIST: Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for Halloweekend in Salem
Halloween weekend is about to get underway in Salem, Massachusetts, and if tourism so far this month is any indication, it's going to be a busy one. The city is planning several road closures for Saturday and Monday. Closures may also go into effect Sunday if needed. On Saturday, Salem...
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed
A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Seek Help to Identify Person in Connection to Suspicious Fire
Marblehead Fire are looking for the public's help to identify a man in connection to a suspicious fire at a building under construction on Monday. The person was seen in footage at the time of the fire near the scene. The fire was initially reported at 265 Pleasant St. at...
Comments / 0