ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

School Bus With Students Onboard Crashes in Blackstone

A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Blackstone, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to police and the superintendent's office. The Blackstone Police Department confirms it responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, involving an elementary school bus from the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District.
BLACKSTONE, MA
nbcboston.com

BPS Superintendent ‘Speechless' After Loaded Gun Found on 7-Year-Old Student

City and education leaders are looking for answers Friday, after police say a loaded gun was brought to a Boston school by a 7-year-old student Thursday. It was a semi-automatic gun and was found in the backpack of the student, a police source directly related to the investigation told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. It happened at Up Academy Holland School, which is in Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Dartmouth man charged with OUI after fiery crash in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges after crashing his car in Westport early Friday morning. Tucker Rose has been charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic violations in the fiery crash. According to police, they responded to State Road...
WESTPORT, MA
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
capecod.com

Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School

BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
BOURNE, MA
nbcboston.com

Teen Arrested After Allegedly Having Gun Near Boston's Excel High School

A teenager was arrested Friday after allegedly carrying a gun illegally near a South Boston high school. Excel High School on G Street was placed in safe mode as police responded to a report of an armed person, police said. Around noon, they found and arrested 18-year-old Jamari Searcy of South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Gets Prison Time for Killing New Bedford Man

BROCKTON — A Brockton man who shot and killed a New Bedford man in 2019 has been sentenced to at least 20 years in state prison, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Quieto Miranda, 32, was sentenced Thursday in the shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Vehicle Slams Into Clinton Home After Pursuit, Police Say

A vehicle slammed into a house Wednesday night in Clinton, Massachusetts after a driver lost control during a short police pursuit, according to local authorities. A police officer in Sterling tried to pull over a vehicle, which turned into a chase, police said in a news release. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control and hit a home on Sterling Street, according to the release.
CLINTON, MA
nbcboston.com

495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash

A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
LITTLETON, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital

The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey

“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
BARRE, MA
capecod.com

Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee

MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.
MASHPEE, MA
nbcboston.com

LIST: Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for Halloweekend in Salem

Halloween weekend is about to get underway in Salem, Massachusetts, and if tourism so far this month is any indication, it's going to be a busy one. The city is planning several road closures for Saturday and Monday. Closures may also go into effect Sunday if needed. On Saturday, Salem...
SALEM, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed

A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
SOMERSET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy