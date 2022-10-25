Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
news3lv.com
Oh my gourd you can recycle pumpkins
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Halloween is days away, and you might want to throw out your old jack-o-lanterns. Well, before you do that, consider recycling them. Starting on Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, the JW Marriott Las Vegas, located at 221 N. Rampart Boulevard, will gladly take old pumpkins out of your hands.
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum hosts free outdoor community celebration for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free community celebration at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
news3lv.com
Inaugural Vegas Haunt and Halloween Town arrive at downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The inaugural Vegas Haunt and Vegas Halloween Town have kicked off at Downtown Summerlin. Tara Walsh joined us to share all the details.
news3lv.com
Blood drive to be hosted at Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Red Cross of Nevada is joining the Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay for a blood drive. Don't worry; the sharks won't be close by. The blood drive will be on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive free parking and a ticket to the aquarium, valid until Dec. 16, 2022.
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas hosts luxe masquerade party to start Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino is hosting a luxe masquerade party to kick off the holiday weekend. Ryan Clark, the lead bartender, at Circa's Legacy Club, joined us to share all the details.
news3lv.com
Local 6-year-old donates lemonade stand profits to Red Cross
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local six-year-old received a special honor for his generosity. Kindergartener Henry Williams opened a lemonade stand to donate money to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. Williams raised about $250 dollars and his family matched it to raise the total to $900. Money...
news3lv.com
Katy Perry announces 2023 residency dates at Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music fans can live the 'teenage dream' because Katy Perry is coming back to Las Vegas. The pop superstar is extending the residency "Katy Perry: PLAY" at Resorts World Theatre into 2023. KatyCats will have another chance to hear her top hits at 14 new...
news3lv.com
Southern Hills Hospital NICU patients get in the Halloween spirit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Halloween is almost here, and the staff at Southern Hills Hospital is making sure everyone is celebrating, even their youngest patients. Hospital staff dressed the newborns up as pumpkins this year, sharing photographs of the little ones who will be spending their holiday at the hospital.
news3lv.com
Bush, Sugar Ray, Wailers headline Fremont Street Experience for New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The bands Bush, Sugar Ray and the Wailers, featuring Julian Marley, will be among the musical artists headlining the Fremont Street Experience for New Year's Eve. The NYE Time of Your Life Festival will be held at the downtown Las Vegas entertainment district, with gates...
news3lv.com
DW Bistro celebrates 12 years in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — DW Bistro is celebrating 12 years in Las Vegas with the launch of a new dinner menu. Joining us now with more is owner Bryce Krausman and chef Dalton Wilson.
news3lv.com
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
news3lv.com
Tennis court update officially breaks ground at Sunset Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The tennis courts at Sunset Park are getting a makeover. Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday on removing and replacing the Sunset Park tennis courts. According to the county, the previous courts were more than 40 years old and...
news3lv.com
Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las Vegas nears completion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming's $50 million expansion of the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing completion. Executives with Boyd gave investors and analysts an update on the project during a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Hawaii visitor hits...
news3lv.com
Ticket sale dates announced for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced dates for when the first batch of tickets will go on sale for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix race. Public on-sale will open on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. PT at F1LasVegasGP.com, the racing circuit revealed on Wednesday. Pre-sale...
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
news3lv.com
Group involved with proposed Strip arena to commit $2 billion to Moulin Rouge Project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After several failed attempts, a group says it's committing $2 billion to rebuild the Moulin Rouge located in Downtown Las Vegas and help revitalize the Historic Westside. "This is not going to take millions this is going to take billions, otherwise I wouldn't be here,”...
news3lv.com
Community speaks out against proposed gas station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community members in Skye Canyon came together today to voice their concerns over a proposed gas station in the area. Those in the northwest valley neighborhood are fighting against the project that would be placed near Grand Teton and Hualapai. Many spoke out Wednesday night...
news3lv.com
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
Comments / 0