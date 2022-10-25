LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Halloween is days away, and you might want to throw out your old jack-o-lanterns. Well, before you do that, consider recycling them. Starting on Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, the JW Marriott Las Vegas, located at 221 N. Rampart Boulevard, will gladly take old pumpkins out of your hands.

