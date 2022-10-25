ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oh my gourd you can recycle pumpkins

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Halloween is days away, and you might want to throw out your old jack-o-lanterns. Well, before you do that, consider recycling them. Starting on Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, the JW Marriott Las Vegas, located at 221 N. Rampart Boulevard, will gladly take old pumpkins out of your hands.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blood drive to be hosted at Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Red Cross of Nevada is joining the Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay for a blood drive. Don't worry; the sharks won't be close by. The blood drive will be on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive free parking and a ticket to the aquarium, valid until Dec. 16, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local 6-year-old donates lemonade stand profits to Red Cross

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local six-year-old received a special honor for his generosity. Kindergartener Henry Williams opened a lemonade stand to donate money to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. Williams raised about $250 dollars and his family matched it to raise the total to $900. Money...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Katy Perry announces 2023 residency dates at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music fans can live the 'teenage dream' because Katy Perry is coming back to Las Vegas. The pop superstar is extending the residency "Katy Perry: PLAY" at Resorts World Theatre into 2023. KatyCats will have another chance to hear her top hits at 14 new...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southern Hills Hospital NICU patients get in the Halloween spirit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Halloween is almost here, and the staff at Southern Hills Hospital is making sure everyone is celebrating, even their youngest patients. Hospital staff dressed the newborns up as pumpkins this year, sharing photographs of the little ones who will be spending their holiday at the hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Tennis court update officially breaks ground at Sunset Park

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The tennis courts at Sunset Park are getting a makeover. Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday on removing and replacing the Sunset Park tennis courts. According to the county, the previous courts were more than 40 years old and...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las Vegas nears completion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming's $50 million expansion of the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing completion. Executives with Boyd gave investors and analysts an update on the project during a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Hawaii visitor hits...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ticket sale dates announced for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced dates for when the first batch of tickets will go on sale for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix race. Public on-sale will open on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. PT at F1LasVegasGP.com, the racing circuit revealed on Wednesday. Pre-sale...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Community speaks out against proposed gas station

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community members in Skye Canyon came together today to voice their concerns over a proposed gas station in the area. Those in the northwest valley neighborhood are fighting against the project that would be placed near Grand Teton and Hualapai. Many spoke out Wednesday night...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

